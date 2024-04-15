Galaxy S24 series is faster than the iPhone 15 line on U.S. 5G networks

Up Next:
Thanks to Galaxy AI, the flagship Galaxy S24 series has helped Samsung recapture the global smartphone crown as recently released first-quarter numbers have shown. Speaking about the Galaxy S24 line, Ookla has released information it has captured about the performance of the flagship series in the U.S. Before we look at the numbers, we should let you know that Ookla is the company behind the popular Speedtest app that will measure your download and upload data speeds on your iOS or Android phone.
From February 1st through March 24th of this year, Ookla determined that the 5G speeds delivered to U.S. smartphone users was at least 232.46 Mbps. This speed, in Ookla's words, was "impressive."
The Galaxy S24 series had the highest median 5G download score among all the device families tested in the states including the iPhone 15 series and the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines. With a median 5G download score of 306.90Mbps in the U.S., the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra delivered median 5G download data speeds that Ookla called "excellent." The series had a median 5G upload speed in the U.S. of 18.21Mbps, and the lowest median 5G multi-server latency time at 45.71 ms.
The Galaxy S24 series beat out the iPhone 15 line to be the fastest device family running 5G in the U.S.
Let's compare the above information to the data collected by Ookla from the iPhone 15 series which consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The median 5G download speed for Apple's latest iPhone line came to 272.99Mbps in the U.S. while the median 5G upload speed in the country came to 15.22Mbps. The median 5G median 5G multi-server latency time came to 52ms. That gave the Galaxy S24 line a clean sweep over the iPhone 15 line in the U.S. when it comes to 5G connectivity.
The Galaxy S24 series also outperformed last year's Galaxy S23 line and 2022's Galaxy S22 series in the states. The reason why the Galaxy S24 line outperforms the other device families in the U.S might be due to the 5G modem chip used on the series. In the U.S., the 2024 Galaxy flagship line uses the Snapdragon X75 5G modem which is Qualcomm's latest and greatest high-end modem chip.
Both the iPhone 15 and the U.S. Galaxy S23 families employ the Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip which would certainly give the Galaxy S24 line an advantage over the other phones. The Galaxy S22 line was equipped with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem.
