Score $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with this gorgeous Best Buy deal
Do you remember Amazon's deal on the 256GB Galaxy S24+ we told you about about two weeks ago? It expired so quickly that we almost thought it was a mirage! But today, Best Buy gives us another offer that's just as drool-worthy. Namely, the merchant knocks $200 off the flagship's MSRP of $999.99, bringing it down to $799.99.

While we saw the middle Galaxy S24 family member at an even more attractive $250 discount during this year's Prime Day, price cuts in the $200 range aren't actually that common. Plus, with no major shopping events coming up soon, this could be a rare opportunity to get the most bang for your buck.

What if you're not a big fan of shopping at Best Buy? You can also find the spectacular offer at Amazon! Over here, however, the $200 price cut is only available on the Amber Yellow model.

Truth be told, it doesn't really matter which merchant you pick. What matters is that the Galaxy S24+ offers great value for money right now. After all, it's one of the best Samsung phones, so it's meant to impress on every front.

Offering a somewhat changed design over the Galaxy S23+, this bad boy has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. In comparison, the previous iteration features a 6.6-inch screen.

Besides that, the latest Plus model offers fantastic performance. That's not too surprising: after all, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB RAM onboard, which should be more than enough to meet your needs. Let's not forget the top-notch camera setup with a 50MP main rear sensor and the many AI features that further improve your experience.

Granted, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is even more awe-inspiring in the Android world. But the S24+ is equally remarkable, especially when it's $200 cheaper than usual. Act on Best Buy's (or Amazon's) deal and save big while you can! By all means, none of the merchants will keep the promo for long.
