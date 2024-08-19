Score $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with this gorgeous Best Buy deal
Do you remember Amazon's deal on the 256GB Galaxy S24+ we told you about about two weeks ago? It expired so quickly that we almost thought it was a mirage! But today, Best Buy gives us another offer that's just as drool-worthy. Namely, the merchant knocks $200 off the flagship's MSRP of $999.99, bringing it down to $799.99.
While we saw the middle Galaxy S24 family member at an even more attractive $250 discount during this year's Prime Day, price cuts in the $200 range aren't actually that common. Plus, with no major shopping events coming up soon, this could be a rare opportunity to get the most bang for your buck.
Truth be told, it doesn't really matter which merchant you pick. What matters is that the Galaxy S24+ offers great value for money right now. After all, it's one of the best Samsung phones, so it's meant to impress on every front.
Besides that, the latest Plus model offers fantastic performance. That's not too surprising: after all, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB RAM onboard, which should be more than enough to meet your needs. Let's not forget the top-notch camera setup with a 50MP main rear sensor and the many AI features that further improve your experience.
Granted, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is even more awe-inspiring in the Android world. But the S24+ is equally remarkable, especially when it's $200 cheaper than usual. Act on Best Buy's (or Amazon's) deal and save big while you can! By all means, none of the merchants will keep the promo for long.
What if you're not a big fan of shopping at Best Buy? You can also find the spectacular offer at Amazon! Over here, however, the $200 price cut is only available on the Amber Yellow model.
Offering a somewhat changed design over the Galaxy S23+, this bad boy has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. In comparison, the previous iteration features a 6.6-inch screen.
