Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Galaxy S24

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users are also getting the security update

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

One UI 7

Galaxy S25

While we're impatiently waiting for the Galaxy S25 to launch on January 22 , and beta testers on Samsung's 2024 flagships – the Galaxy S24 – are playing around with One UI 7 , Samsung has released its first 2025 security patch formodels. The update is currently live for T-Mobile subscribers in the US, with wider carrier availability expected in the coming days.Theseries set a new standard in the industry with seven years of security updates promised. The January 2025 security patch is now being released to the S24 in the US, and although it's a rather small update that doesn't bring new features, it shows the importance of timely security updates by fixing quite a lot of high-priority issues.This 449MB update for S24 users on One UI 6.1.1. includes patches for 29 Android vulnerabilities of which five are critical, although not specifically detailed in the logs . On top of that, 22 Samsung-specific security loopholes are addressed with this update (8 marked with "High" severity status), including a few that seem not to require user input to be taken advantage of by hackers.The issues are related to potential remote access and if exploited, could help hackers in your vicinity to gain access to some of your data. It's important to always keep your phone updated to prevent these known issues from being used by malicious users.To download the January 2025 security patch on your, you need to head to Settings, then you can download and install the update from the "Software update" section.It's not onlyphones that are getting this January 2025 security update. Users of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in South Korea and the U.S. are also receiving the update, with a broader rollout expected in the coming days.Thephones will be getting thestable version after the launch of the much-anticipatedphones soon. The new Android 15 -based skin will bring a plethora of visual refinements, revamped widgets, and more customization options. It will also work with the latest security patches, like the January 2025 update, highlighting Samsung's focus on keeping devices secure and up-to-date.