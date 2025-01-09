Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update
While we're impatiently waiting for the Galaxy S25 to launch on January 22, and beta testers on Samsung's 2024 flagships – the Galaxy S24 – are playing around with One UI 7, Samsung has released its first 2025 security patch for Galaxy S24 models. The update is currently live for T-Mobile subscribers in the US, with wider carrier availability expected in the coming days.
This 449MB update for S24 users on One UI 6.1.1. includes patches for 29 Android vulnerabilities of which five are critical, although not specifically detailed in the logs. On top of that, 22 Samsung-specific security loopholes are addressed with this update (8 marked with "High" severity status), including a few that seem not to require user input to be taken advantage of by hackers.
To download the January 2025 security patch on your Galaxy S24, you need to head to Settings, then you can download and install the update from the "Software update" section.
It's not only Galaxy S24 phones that are getting this January 2025 security update. Users of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in South Korea and the U.S. are also receiving the update, with a broader rollout expected in the coming days.
The Galaxy S24 series set a new standard in the industry with seven years of security updates promised. The January 2025 security patch is now being released to the S24 in the US, and although it's a rather small update that doesn't bring new features, it shows the importance of timely security updates by fixing quite a lot of high-priority issues.
The issues are related to potential remote access and if exploited, could help hackers in your vicinity to gain access to some of your data. It's important to always keep your phone updated to prevent these known issues from being used by malicious users.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users are also getting the security update
The Galaxy S24 phones will be getting the One UI 7 stable version after the launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 phones soon. The new Android 15-based skin will bring a plethora of visual refinements, revamped widgets, and more customization options. It will also work with the latest security patches, like the January 2025 update, highlighting Samsung's focus on keeping devices secure and up-to-date.
