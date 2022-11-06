Galaxy S23 Ultra brand new 200MP camera - big mistake letting the competition pull far ahead?

The times are different now, though! Judging by the absolutely outstanding Xiaomi 12S Ultra photo samples lurking around the internet, phones are now 100% ready to move to 1-inch type camera sensors. So, I guess you can understand my sheer disbelief when Samsung seems to be focusing on something as different and simple as pixel count, instead of sensor size.On the other hand, more megapixels give you two main benefits that, in my opinion, aren’t nearly as pivotal for the photo/video-taking experience of the average user…

But that’s where the benefits of a super high-res camera end and also where the more confusing part begins…

Samsung hasn’t faced tougher camera competition since Huawei’s domination in the camera phone market and Xiaomi is coming in (very) hot





Well(p), of course, we can’t judge a book by its cover, especially when we haven’t seen the cover, let alone read the book. Forgive the ridiculous analogy - I haven’t had lunch.





The last time Samsung was put under Chinese camera pressure, the company didn’t exactly win. Huawei’s P and Mate series of phones dominated the Galaxy for years before the US trade embargo...