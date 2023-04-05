Galaxy S23 series wireless charging comparison vs Galaxy S22 series, iPhone 14 Pro/Max
Convenience aside, you will be much better off using a phone's wired charging solution when you're in a dire need for a quick top-up. Yet, although it still loses to wired charging in terms of overall speed, there's no beating wireless charging when it comes to ease of use. Just plop your phone on a supported wireless charger and you'll be good to go.
So how fast do some of the more recent best Android flagship phones and best iPhone representatives fare up against each other in the wireless charging discipline? More importantly, how does Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 series compare in this regard?
In this piece, we will be showcasing how fast the Galaxy S23 charges up against the competition in a wireless charging-only scenario.
Galaxy S23 series wireless charging specs
While previous Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series came with fast 15W wireless charging on board, Samsung actually chose to downgrade the compatible wireless charging speed with the Galaxy S23 series. All three new phones only support up to 10W wireless charging, which might sound like a serious downgrade on the wireless charging front, but is it really? Surely, we have to put the Galaxy S23 series to the test and see how they compare against their predecessors (the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Plus, the Galaxy S22), as well as their best rivals on the US market at the moment - the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro.
For the purposes of this comparison, we've used each of the manufacturer-recommended wireless chargers for each phone, with the 15W Wireless Charger EP-P2400 used to juice up all of the Galaxy S23 units in this test. Meanwhile, we used Apple's 20W USB-C charger in concert with the MagSafe wireless charger to test out how fast the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro would charge up. All phones started charging from 1%.
Galaxy S23 series wireless charging comparison
So, what does the data show us?
|Phone\charge time
|In 15 minutes
|In 30 minutes
|In 1 hour
|Full charge
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|14%
|24%
|45%
|2 hours 37 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
|18%
|33%
|64%
|1 hour 48 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S23
|15%
|32%
|62%
|1 hour 40 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|23%
|36%
|53%
|1 hour 58 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
|20%
|37%
|71%
|1 hour 33 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|19%
|38%
|75%
|1 hour 24 minutes
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|15%
|29%
|51%
|2 hours 35 minutes
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|20%
|35%
|65%
|2 hours 7 minutes
As evident, the wireless charging speed downgrade results in a logical conclusion, All three new members of the Galaxy S23 series charge way slower than the Galaxy S22 series as per our tests.
For the Ultra models, the difference is a whopping 40 minutes, which means that you will be much better off juicing up your phone with a wired charger. Fortunately, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 only take around 15 more minutes to charge wirelessly on average when compared to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on par with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max when it comes to wireless charging speeds. Yet, both the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 still charge up faster than Apple's iPhone 14 Pro.
Conclusion
The most probable reason why Samsung degraded the wireless charging spec has everything to do with your phone's battery health. With wireless charging generating much more heat than the conventional wired one, your battery might potentially degrade faster. Excessive heat simply doesn't jibe well with battery chemistry, and Samsung of all Android manufacturers, is perfectly aware of that.
So, whatever the reason for the downgrade from 15W to 10W, this could be a good thing, all things considered. Slightly slower charging speeds lead to slightly less heat generated, which cold potentially stretch out the battery health of your new Galaxy phone.
