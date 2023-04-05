Galaxy S23 series wireless charging comparison vs Galaxy S22 series, iPhone 14 Pro/Max

Convenience aside, you will be much better off using a phone's wired charging solution when you're in a dire need for a quick top-up. Yet, although it still loses to wired charging in terms of overall speed, there's no beating wireless charging when it comes to ease of use. Just plop your phone on a supported wireless charger and you'll be good to go.











Read more:





In this piece, we will be showcasing how fast the Galaxy S23 charges up against the competition in a wireless charging-only scenario.







Galaxy S23 series wireless charging specs









For the purposes of this comparison, we've used each of the manufacturer-recommended wireless chargers for each phone, with the 15W Wireless Charger EP-P2400 used to juice up all of the Galaxy S23 units in this test. Meanwhile, we used Apple's 20W USB-C charger in concert with the MagSafe wireless charger to test out how fast the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro would charge up. All phones started charging from 1%.

Galaxy S23 series wireless charging comparison













As evident, the wireless charging speed downgrade results in a logical conclusion, All three new members of the Galaxy S23 series charge way slower than the Galaxy S22 series as per our tests.







For the Ultra models, the difference is a whopping 40 minutes, which means that you will be much better off juicing up your phone with a wired charger. Fortunately, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 only take around 15 more minutes to charge wirelessly on average when compared to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. For the Ultra models, the difference is a whopping 40 minutes, which means that you will be much better off juicing up your phone with a wired charger. Fortunately, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 only take around 15 more minutes to charge wirelessly on average when compared to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on par with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max when it comes to wireless charging speeds. Yet, both the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 still charge up faster than Apple's iPhone 14 Pro.







Conclusion





The most probable reason why Samsung degraded the wireless charging spec has everything to do with your phone's battery health. With wireless charging generating much more heat than the conventional wired one, your battery might potentially degrade faster. Excessive heat simply doesn't jibe well with battery chemistry, and Samsung of all Android manufacturers, is perfectly aware of that.





So, whatever the reason for the downgrade from 15W to 10W, this could be a good thing, all things considered. Slightly slower charging speeds lead to slightly less heat generated, which cold potentially stretch out the battery health of your new Galaxy phone.















So, what does the data show us?