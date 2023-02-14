Galaxy S23's best new software feature coming to many older Galaxy phones, gamers rejoice





With the Galaxy S23 series, the focus is on the performance and overall potency of the on-board hardware. Granted, Samsung hasn't simply thrown in as much horsepower under the hood as possible, but has actually thought of useful software functionalities in the software department to go rather nicely with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's vigour.





Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1180 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for as little as $200 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift $199 99 $1379 99 Pre-order at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount Besides Samsung's free storage upgrade to the 512GB tier at a $170 value, Amazon is offering $100 more in the form of a gift card, for a cool 20% off in the preorder period. $280 off (19%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon





One of these is the aforementioned gaming-centric feature, dubbed Pause USB Power Delivery, which lets you plug your phone into a compatible charger and power the internal hardware directly, without charging the battery. The functionality is aimed at gamers who indulge in long gaming sessions but don't necessarily want to purposefully degrade the battery health of their devices.











Once enabled, the battery won't deplete, but the phone won't charge even though it's connected to a power outlet, provided you have at least 20% of battery juice, allowing you to game at ease; to juice up the handset, you will have to disable the feature.







When gaming and charging, there's the very real issue of heat, both from the actively working processor and the battery that's getting juiced up at the same time. Combined, the extra heating could not only hinder performance by soft-throttling the chip, but also unnecessarily straining the battery chemistry, which could lead to accelerated battery degradation, and hence, worse battery life over-time.







With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $0 and up! Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $150 preorder credit to arrive at up to $1120 savings with a trade-in! $1120 off (100%) Trade-in Gift $0 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Amazon offers the Galaxy S23+ at $220 off With a free 256-to-512GB storage upgrade for the Galaxy S23+ at Amazon and an extra $100 preorder gift card, you can save more than two Benjamins on the S23+ price! $220 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon





Pause USB Power Delivery requires a compatible USB Power Delivery-enabled wall charger and most certainly the original charging cable that came in the box, as well as at least 20% of battery juice.







While Samsung pushed the One UI 5.1 software update to millions of Galaxies recently, the Pause USB Power Delivery functionality is actually available as an available update for the Game Booster app, the hub that all Samsung gamers know well.



