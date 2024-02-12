Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock

Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23(128GB): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Themay be an older phone now that we have the newlineup; however, this does not mean it's not worth the money. On the contrary, this bad boy still delivers amazing performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board. Also, the silicon is powerful enough to run demanding games like Genshin Impact without issues.Additionally, the 50MP main camera and 12MP shooter for selfies on thetake beautiful photos. Moreover, the main camera can capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, while the selfie shooter can record clips at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.In terms of battery life, thesports a 3900mAh power cell that should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. It should let you stream videos for more than 8 hours straight or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours nonstop before the need to charge.Theis still a good value for money, especially now that it can be yours for less. However, we suggest you act fast and get yours through this deal today, since you never know when Best Buy will return this bad boy to its usual price!