Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock

While all eyes are on Samsung's brand new AI-powered Galaxy S24 lineup, a pretty sweet deal at Best Buy is currently making the vanilla Galaxy S23 a lovely temptation for someone in the market for a powerful new phone.

At the moment, the 128GB version of the awesome Galaxy S23 is available for $699.99, which is $100 below the phone's usual $799.99 sticker price at the retailer. Furthermore, the model is unlocked, allowing you to use it with any carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S23(128GB): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Snag the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 at Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and has good battery life. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain at its current price!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Galaxy S23 may be an older phone now that we have the new Galaxy S24 lineup; however, this does not mean it's not worth the money. On the contrary, this bad boy still delivers amazing performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board. Also, the silicon is powerful enough to run demanding games like Genshin Impact without issues.

Additionally, the 50MP main camera and 12MP shooter for selfies on the Galaxy S23 take beautiful photos. Moreover, the main camera can capture videos in stunning 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, while the selfie shooter can record clips at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S23 sports a 3900mAh power cell that should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. It should let you stream videos for more than 8 hours straight or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours nonstop before the need to charge.

The Galaxy S23 is still a good value for money, especially now that it can be yours for less. However, we suggest you act fast and get yours through this deal today, since you never know when Best Buy will return this bad boy to its usual price!

