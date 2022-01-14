Galaxy S22 series will reportedly feature "Gorilla Glass Victus +", according to leaker

All three Galaxy S22 models will reportedly have 'Gorilla Glass Victus +' backs

Right now, Corning has released the strong Gorilla Glass Victus with has brought more toughness and durability to the Galaxy S21 Ultra (last year, as many of you know, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ did not have glass backs, but "glasstic"). So far, we are uncertain what the "+" in the tipster's tweet means, and if it is referring to a next-gen Corning Gorilla Glass Victus or not.







S22/S22+/S22 Ultra

ALL

Gorilla glass victus + — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2022







Galaxy S22 series coming soon: what to expect

So far, almost everything about the upcoming phones has been leaked by tipsters and leakers, and the picture is getting more and more detailed even before Samsung has anything to say about the upcoming Galaxy S22 Unpacked event.



Let's recap what we know so far: the Galaxy S22 series will come powered by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (and probably in most markets this time, according to the latest reports), the three phones are shaping to



In terms of prices, leaks have detailed you will most likely have to pay some $100 more for each model (in comparison to their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 lineup). Here are the expected prices of the S22 line so far:



S22 - $899

S22 Plus - $1099

S22 Ultra - $1299

As we all know by now, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a dedicated S Pen slot. The phone should boast a 6.8-inch display with the now-standard 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the S22 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera system sporting a 108MP main sensor. It will reportedly be an improved ISOCELL HM3 sensor.



Complementing the main sensor will be a 12MP ultra-wide cam, a 10MP 10x periscope zoom module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.



For the vanilla S22, we expect a 6.06-inch screen, while the S22 Plus will reportedly have a 6.55-inch display panel. Additionally, both phones are most likely going to come with triple cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto.



In terms of battery sizes, no big change is expected, although, a slight decrease of the batteries of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ might be on the table.



The Galaxy S22 battery is rumored to be a smaller 3700mAh unit compared to the 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S22+ is rumored to sport a smaller 4500mAh battery compared to the 4800mAh component on the Galaxy S21+. The only one of the three models not losing any battery capacity this year is expected to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its 5000mAh battery.



