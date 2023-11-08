Scoop up a powerful Samsung Galaxy S22 with 256GB of storage for less from Amazon while you still can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new top-tier Galaxy phone, you are probably gunning for one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 smartphones. However, at the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the 256GB version of the Galaxy S22 in Phantom Black, offering this awesome phone for 14% off its usual price. This means you can now get a brand-new Galaxy S22 for $120 off its price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today.
Now, the Galaxy S22 may not be among Samsung's latest phones, but this does not mean it's not worth it anymore. On the contrary, this bad boy still packs an amazing performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, and it can still run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any hiccups.
Additionally, as a true premium phone, the Galaxy S22 takes gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera and 10MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps while the latter can do the same, but in up to 4K at 60fps.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still worth it despite its age. The phone delivers amazing performance, has awesome cameras, and packs pretty decent battery life. Furthermore, it can now be yours with a sweet $120 discount, which makes it an even better bargain right now. However, deals like this usually expire pretty fast, so hurry up and get your Galaxy S22 at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer disappears.
Now, the Galaxy S22 may not be among Samsung's latest phones, but this does not mean it's not worth it anymore. On the contrary, this bad boy still packs an amazing performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, and it can still run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any hiccups.
Additionally, as a true premium phone, the Galaxy S22 takes gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera and 10MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps while the latter can do the same, but in up to 4K at 60fps.
On top of its awesome performance and cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S22 delivers good battery life. It's powered by a rather small 3,700mAh battery, which, however, can get you through the day without recharging it. In addition to that, the smartphone has 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still worth it despite its age. The phone delivers amazing performance, has awesome cameras, and packs pretty decent battery life. Furthermore, it can now be yours with a sweet $120 discount, which makes it an even better bargain right now. However, deals like this usually expire pretty fast, so hurry up and get your Galaxy S22 at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer disappears.
Things that are NOT allowed: