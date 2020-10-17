Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Galaxy S21 will likely cost less to make than the Galaxy S20, do we smell a price cut?

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 17, 2020, 10:53 AM
Galaxy S21 will likely cost less to make than the Galaxy S20, do we smell a price cut?
Samsung has negotiated steep price cuts with some major domestic smartphone parts suppliers and this may bring down the manufacturing cost of the Galaxy S21, reports SamMobile, citing South Korean publication The Elec.

The unit price of RF components has apparently been reduced by around 9 percent, which is quite a lot as rates are usually cut by 5 percent at most. Screen modules have allegedly been discounted too.

The drop seemingly has something to do with the sluggish sales of the Galaxy S20, which resulted in underutilization of production lines. Some suppliers apparently lowered the price to increase line utilization rate, and the practice then spread to more vendors. 

It remains to be seen if these concessions will be passed on to Galaxy S21 buyers in form of a price reduction, given Samsung is not the one to shy away from pocketing hefty margins.

Samsung's Q3 profit rose 58 percent year over year, and although the company did not provide a breakdown of the results, it is believed that its earnings were boosted by an uptick in smartphone sales. 

The chaebol, whose sales suffered heavily at the hand of the pandemic, is now rebounding. Per a CNBC report, the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are performing quite well.

Increased focus on online sales and pent-up demand also bolstered the company's earnings. And, of course, it also appears to be benefitting from Huawei's misfortunes.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
  • Display 6.3 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Buds 2 colors leak, early release date set to counter Huawei
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Popular stories
Wild new report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family could be released this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless