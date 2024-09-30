Subscribe to access exclusive content
The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants

By
Black and white Galaxy Buds FE on a white background
The Galaxy Buds FE are a great choice if you want good-sounding earbuds without breaking the bank, as their usual price is $99.99. And since we think the best way to get a new device is to score it at a bonkers deal, we're happy to report that you can get these tiny earbuds for even less than their usual cost right now!

Woot is selling them for 38% off, meaning you can save $38 and treat yourself to a pair for just $61.99. If you want to save more, feel free to snag a pair at Walmart, where these fellas are discounted by $42 and available for just $58. You should act fast, though. Woot's deal will be available for a limited time, while Walmart's offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks and might expire soon.

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 38% at Woot!

The Galaxy Buds FE are on sale for 38% off their price at Woot. Thanks to this discount, you can score a pair for just $61.99. The earbuds offer good sound and capable ANC, and are a real bargain right now. So, don't waste time and save while you can!
$38 off (38%)
$61 99
$99 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 42% at Walmart!

The Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale at Walmart right now and can be yours for just 57.99.
$42 off (42%)
$57 99
$99 99
Buy at Walmart


Samsung's budget earbuds might be a far cry from the best high-end earphones on the market, but they deliver good sound. Additionally, they'll let you enjoy your songs in peace, as they boast capable ANC. You can even tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app if you rock an Android-powered phone.

With up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled, you'll be able to listen to Taylor Swift's songs for hours on end. When you include the case, the total battery life you'll get from these bad boys is up to 21 hours, which is not bad for such budget earbuds.

To sum it up, the Galaxy Buds FE are definitely worth your hard-earned cash, even though they aren't top-tier. Furthermore, they are a real steal at Woot and Walmart, so act fast and save on a pair now before it's too late!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

