The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Buds FE are a great choice if you want good-sounding earbuds without breaking the bank, as their usual price is $99.99. And since we think the best way to get a new device is to score it at a bonkers deal, we're happy to report that you can get these tiny earbuds for even less than their usual cost right now!
Samsung's budget earbuds might be a far cry from the best high-end earphones on the market, but they deliver good sound. Additionally, they'll let you enjoy your songs in peace, as they boast capable ANC. You can even tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app if you rock an Android-powered phone.
To sum it up, the Galaxy Buds FE are definitely worth your hard-earned cash, even though they aren't top-tier. Furthermore, they are a real steal at Woot and Walmart, so act fast and save on a pair now before it's too late!
Woot is selling them for 38% off, meaning you can save $38 and treat yourself to a pair for just $61.99. If you want to save more, feel free to snag a pair at Walmart, where these fellas are discounted by $42 and available for just $58. You should act fast, though. Woot's deal will be available for a limited time, while Walmart's offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks and might expire soon.
Samsung's budget earbuds might be a far cry from the best high-end earphones on the market, but they deliver good sound. Additionally, they'll let you enjoy your songs in peace, as they boast capable ANC. You can even tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app if you rock an Android-powered phone.
With up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled, you'll be able to listen to Taylor Swift's songs for hours on end. When you include the case, the total battery life you'll get from these bad boys is up to 21 hours, which is not bad for such budget earbuds.
To sum it up, the Galaxy Buds FE are definitely worth your hard-earned cash, even though they aren't top-tier. Furthermore, they are a real steal at Woot and Walmart, so act fast and save on a pair now before it's too late!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
30 Sep, 2024The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants
20 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a must-buy at this hefty discount on Amazon
18 Sep, 2024It's not too late to get the capable Galaxy Buds FE on the cheap at Walmart
12 Sep, 2024You can now save up to $150 on Samsung's $180 Galaxy Buds 3: Here's how
11 Sep, 2024Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: