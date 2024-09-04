Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

At whopping 42% off the budget Galaxy Buds FE sell for peanuts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black and white Galaxy Buds FE on a white background
Good-sounding earbuds usually cost a lot of cash. But you now have the unmissable opportunity to score a pair for just $58!

Walmart is offering a sweet $42 discount on the Galaxy Buds FE, slashing the price by a whole 42%. And if you subtract $42 from $99.99, the earbuds' usual cost, you'll see you can currently get a pair for only $58.

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 42% at Walmart!

The Galaxy Buds FE are on sale for 42% off at Walmart. This means you can currently snatch a pair for just $58, which is an unmissable deal. The earbuds offer good sound and ANC and are a real steal at this price. So, don't waste time and save today!
$42 off (42%)
$57 99
$99 99
Buy at Walmart


This isn't the first time we've seen this sweet offer, as Walmart had the same deal at the beginning of August. But we're extremely happy to welcome it again. Furthermore, neither Amazon, Best Buy, nor even Woot are currently offering a bigger price cut on these fellas, which makes Walmart the best place to snatch a pair of Galaxy Buds FE right now.

Being on the budget side, Samsung's affordable earbuds can't compare with top-notch earphones like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they still offer good sound out of the box. Additionally, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to customize their sound to your taste.

Despite their affordability, they come with capable ANC as well. So, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises disturbing your experience.

The earbuds have good battery life, too, offering up to 6 hours of playtime with their ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. And when you add the case, their total listening time goes up to 21 hours, which is great for such budget earbuds.

In conclusion, we can say that while the Galaxy Buds FE are far from the absolute best earbuds on the market, they do offer quite a lot. Moreover, they are a real steal at $58. Therefore, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and treating yourself to a pair now before it's too late and the offer disappears.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3
This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3
TalkBack can read images even if your phone is offline – thanks to the on-device Gemini Nano
TalkBack can read images even if your phone is offline – thanks to the on-device Gemini Nano
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless