Amazon launches yet another Pixel Buds Pro deal, making them a real hit for Google fans

Are you part of the Google ecosystem and need a new pair of high-quality earbuds? We’ve got something for you, then! The Pixel Buds Pro are once again a hit at Amazon after a stunning 30% markdown on all available colors!

$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Although undoubtedly much more affordable than usual, the Google earbuds have actually been cheaper at the e-commerce giant. Of course, this hasn’t happened this year, but during last year’s Black Friday shopping craze. Then again, these are now available at their second-best price, making them a perfect choice for bargain hunters who don’t feel like waiting for the next shopping season.

Before we go any further, we want to clarify that Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering these puppies at lower prices. At the time of writing, users can claim $40 in savings from Best Buy as well. With that in mind, let’s find out just what makes these better than other top wireless earbuds out there.

Well, just about everything! From the impressive build quality, the comfortable fit, and the intuitive touch controls to the fantastic battery life, these bad boys tick many boxes for their current price. Their ANC technology deserves admiration in its own right, particularly if you want to keep engine and traffic rumbles out of the picture while enjoying your favorite jams.

Speaking of which, the Pixel Buds Pro don’t offer exceptionally balanced audio out of the box. If that’s what you need, consider the AirPods Pro 2 instead, for example. But if you appreciate the extra bass and don’t mind enjoying a somewhat overemphasized treble, these will definitely meet your needs. You can also “even out” their audio via the Volume EQ.

The Google earbuds are also quite impressive on the battery front. With up to 11 hours of listening time per charge and a total of 31 hours with the case, these bad boys beat some of the best wireless earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Ultimately, while the Pixel Buds Pro aren’t available at their lowest price right now, they’re still a fantastic option for Google fans. Go ahead and treat yourself to a pair in your favorite color and claim 30% in savings while you still can.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

