Save over $100 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through Walmart's best-selling deal
In the world of quality in-ear headphones, finding head-turning deals isn't always easy. But Walmart is here to help music lovers score big savings on one of the best wireless earbuds on the market – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These puppies in Graphite are currently available at 45% off their MSRP of about $230, giving you way more bang for your buck.

Such a massive markdown isn't a regular occurrence, either. The last time we saw the US model at discounted prices, you could save 40% at Amazon (or $91). As you might expect, said deal didn't last very long, and we have no way of knowing just how long you'd be able to take advantage of this $104 price cut at Walmart. That's to say, if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with ANC and the Samsung logo, you should consider pulling the trigger.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not be able to give the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds a run for their money on the ANC front, but their noise cancelling technology is impressive nonetheless. You can expect most sounds to be almost completely silenced with the ANC.

The AirPods Pro 2 rivals also have amazing sound quality. They provide punchier sound than the Apple earbuds, making them perfectly suitable for electronic music, hip hop, and more. You get loud, clear sound without distortions and decent bass. What more could you need?

If there's any downside to these otherwise great earbuds, it must be the battery life. They offer up to 18 hours of use in total with ANC on, with each earbud providing up to five hours of listening time per charge. In other words, if you appreciate long playtime just as much as audio quality and ANC, you might want to get the Sony WF-1000XM4 instead. Those give you up to eight hours of immersive sound but are also far more expensive.

Should you buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? So long as you don't mind the slightly shorter-than-average battery life, these bad boys won't disappoint you. Plus, you can now get the model in Graphite for about $125, which sounds like a pretty good deal.
Polina Kovalakova
