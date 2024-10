The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Black: Save $115 on Amazon! The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Black are now half off their price and can be yours for just under $115. The earbuds are worth every penny, delivering top-quality sound, awesome ANC, and good battery life. Act fast and save today! $115 off (50%) Buy at Amazon



The earbuds have top-tier ANC as well, effectively blocking pesky noises and allowing you to enjoy your music without distractions. And with their IPX7 water resistance rating, you can have peace of mind knowing they can withstand even the heaviest of workouts. This certification means that the product can survive water submersion of up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes.



In addition, these fellas deliver good battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 18 hours with ANC turned on and up to 29 hours with it turned off.



All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro remain among the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for half off now! The earbuds have top-tier ANC as well, effectively blocking pesky noises and allowing you to enjoy your music without distractions. And with their IPX7 water resistance rating, you can have peace of mind knowing they can withstand even the heaviest of workouts. This certification means that the product can survive water submersion of up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes.In addition, these fellas deliver good battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 18 hours with ANC turned on and up to 29 hours with it turned off.All in all, theremain among the best earbuds out there, delivering top-notch sound and ANC, complemented by good battery life and durability. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a pair of brand-newfor half off now!

If you're in the market for new top-tier Galaxy earbuds, you're probably eyeing the latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . After all, it's logical to assume that these offer the biggest bang for your buck, being Samsung 's new flagship earphones and all that. However, a sweet deal on Amazon makes thenot the earbuds you should get, but their predecessor.Right now, the black-colored version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is on sale for a whopping 50% off, meaning you can score a pair for just under $115. This way, you'll save $115 and enjoy top-quality sound with a strong bass without breaking the bank.