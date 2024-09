The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon and are selling fast

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $90 on Amazon! The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are available at a sweet $90 price cut on Amazon. This means you can get a pair for under $140. The earbuds offer amazing sound and ANC, and are among the best on the market. So, save on a pair today! $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

A few weeks ago, the earbuds were marked down by $92 (40%) . Then the discount dropped to 39%, but now it’s back to 40% again. So, it’s crucial to act quickly, as the price cut might decrease at any time. Believe us, you don’t want to miss out on saving on these bad boys—they’re worth every penny.Being Samsung's ex-flagship earphones, they deliver top-quality sound accompanied by a punchy bass. In addition, their ANC is top-tier, letting you enjoy your favorite songs without distractions. They are also IPX7-certified, which means you can use them at the gym, as they can survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.They have good battery life as well, delivering up to 5 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 18 hours with ANC turned on and up to 29 hours with it turned off.All in all, theare still among the best earbuds money can buy, despite being an older model. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your new top-notch earbuds at a hefty discount now while the offer is still available!