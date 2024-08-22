Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Amazon boosts its huge discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, making them an even bigger bargain

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon boosts its huge discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, making them an even bigger bargain
Samsung may have released its all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but we suggest going for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome earbuds. Why? Well, because these ex-flagship earphones are discounted by $92 on Amazon right now and can be yours for under $140.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $92 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are on sale for $92 off their price on Amazon. This means you can snatch a pair for under $140 if you take advantage of this deal. Given that the earphones deliver amazing sound, great ANC, and have good battery life, we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger on this offer now while it's still available.
$92 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


It's also worth noting that this deal is even better than the one we told you about recently, as the earphones were discounted by $90 (39%) back then. And while the current markdown is quite shy of the $120 price cut the earbuds received on Prime Day, it still lets you save big on proper high-end earphones.

As Samsung's former top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer incredible sound with strong bass. Additionally, they boast capable ANC and pack IPX7 water resistance. So, the earbuds will let you enjoy your songs in peace and can even be used at the gym, as they can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.

On top of that, they have solid battery life, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. With the case, their total battery life increases to up to 18 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without ANC.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be an older model of flagship earbuds, but they are still worth every penny. Furthermore, they're an absolute bargain at their current price on Amazon. Therefore, you should definitely hurry up and treat yourself to a pair by tapping the deal button in this article now while this unmissable offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless