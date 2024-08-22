Amazon boosts its huge discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, making them an even bigger bargain
Samsung may have released its all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but we suggest going for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome earbuds. Why? Well, because these ex-flagship earphones are discounted by $92 on Amazon right now and can be yours for under $140.
It's also worth noting that this deal is even better than the one we told you about recently, as the earphones were discounted by $90 (39%) back then. And while the current markdown is quite shy of the $120 price cut the earbuds received on Prime Day, it still lets you save big on proper high-end earphones.
As Samsung's former top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer incredible sound with strong bass. Additionally, they boast capable ANC and pack IPX7 water resistance. So, the earbuds will let you enjoy your songs in peace and can even be used at the gym, as they can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.
On top of that, they have solid battery life, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. With the case, their total battery life increases to up to 18 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without ANC.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be an older model of flagship earbuds, but they are still worth every penny. Furthermore, they're an absolute bargain at their current price on Amazon. Therefore, you should definitely hurry up and treat yourself to a pair by tapping the deal button in this article now while this unmissable offer is still up for grabs!
