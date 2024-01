Galaxy A55: Samsung’s “Key Island” - not the key to challenging the mighty iPhone SE 4, Pixel 7a

Galaxy A55: Samsung’s 2024 mid-range phone could bend in the face of iPhone and Android competition

But what could possibly be my problem with the Galaxy A55 then? Well, to answer this question, I should probably go back to the Galaxy A54, which I criticized for having very thick display borders. That aside, the bigger problem with the A54 was stuttery performance during normal use we discovered while reviewing the phone. It goes without saying, this is unacceptable in any $400-$500 phone, let alone in a popular device from a brand with Samsung’s reputation and stature.Now, both the thick, throwback bezels and budget Exynos SoC (the likely reason for the lag in the Galaxy A54) are making a comeback with the new Galaxy A55. In other news, Samsung is committed to this formula despite the fact the much older Galaxy A52 (with its Snapdragon chip) didn’t experience the same lag issues as the newer models, and the more modern design of the Galaxy A51 from all the way back in 2019.And while Samsung’s been getting away with it in the past couple of years, I’m afraid 2024 might be the year Samsung could finally pay the price for failing to make the default mid-range Android phone As I said, I appreciate (and like) the subtle design changes in the Galaxy A55 but I still think Samsung’s mid-ranger might be in trouble this year.The 2024 smartphone scene is expected to feature more and better $400-600 offers than ever before. This time, the big surprise is that even those looking for an affordable Apple device might get blessed by the rumored(expected to debut around the same time as the Galaxy A55). iPhone SE 4 - Apple’s long-awaited mid-range iPhone could be some $100 more expensive than the Galaxy A55 but, this time, it’s expected to dominate Samsung’s affordable phone in virtually every category but display refresh rate; thewill inevitably attract those who’ve always wanted an affordable iPhone, which doesn’t look like the iPhone 8The Google Pixel 7a also happens to be a more compelling offer than the Pixel 6a , and it won’t be surprising if Google’s mid-range champ dominates the Galaxy A55 in the camera department, software support, and performance (with focus on fluidity rather than benchmarks) - just like it does when compared to the Galaxy A54The Nothing Phone 2 and the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a will be the most eye-catching alternatives to the Galaxy A55, with Nothing’s flagship gradually falling down in price (now $550); the Phone 2 packs a flagship chip, a good camera, and a unique aesthetic, making it a hard-to-resist alternative not just to the Galaxy A55 but any other phone in this price rangeThe Motorola Edge (2023) Edge 40 might be the value challenger in the mid-range space, now going for $350 - a remarkable price considering the premium features it brings (wireless charging, water-resistance, a class-leading display, and a super comfortable design); bear in mind, the cameras in this phone are nothing to write home about - the Galaxy A55 should easily outperform it in that one areaIf you are out for something really, really different, $500 now gets you a Motorola Razr (2023) , which… folds; the rest of the specs in the Motorola Razr are pretty fitting for the $500 price point but the fact that this is a clamshell folding phone is already impressive enough