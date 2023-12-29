Nothing Phone 2a: The most eye-catching affordable phone of 2024 - destined to flop?

backpedalling

But then I thought of the other mid-range phones coming out in 2024, and I… changed my mind.





Nothing Phone 2a: Carl Pei is giving mid-range phones another try, but the Galaxy A55, Pixel 7a, and iPhone SE 4 suggest 2024 might be the wrong time to do that





Now, judging by leaks, rumors, and photographic evidence, Nothing is ready for some. The result? We expect this one to be called the “Nothing Phone 2a” - a trimmed-down, mid-range version of the flagship Nothing Phone 2, allegedly priced at around $400.I don’t know about you but when I first saw the news I thought… “Exciting! A budget-friendly Nothing Phone, which is easier to recommend to more people!”