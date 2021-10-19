Forget Pixel 6: Google Pixel 7 could be the mature Android flagship to give Apple's iPhone a hard time

machine learning

As we know from a few other tech products, we often get a major rework/redesign the year after companies decide to launch a new major feature, packaged in an old or sometimes even almost unfinished design element. Or sometimes it’s the other way around - the design is new, but the core features are unpolished. Let’s look at some examples:



iPhone X and iPhone XS









Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 The iPhone X was a monumental leap for Apple, but it came with a lackluster camera system compared to other flagships at the time. Then we got the XS, which looked exactly the same, yet it brought a much more powerful chip, and most importantly a working Smart HDR algorithm for photos and videos, which was leaps and bounds ahead of the X.





Not much to say here. The original Galaxy Z Fold looked like a prototype foldable, which Samsung could have easily left out of its portfolio. I believe this was just the Korean company being impatient. The Fold 2 was a different story - it had a much-improved design, as well as functionality, and honestly, it felt at least two generations ahead of the first Fold.



MacBook Pro with Apple silicone





Apple's first ARM-powered Macs made some headlines last year, and they deserved it. Everything from battery life to performance was basically uneatable for the price point. The transition to ARM-based chips was truly monumental. However, we just got the first MacBook redesign since 2016 (enjoy the notch!), which again brings me to the point that the "next version" of something new and exciting might actually be the one worth considering.







Google Pixel 7: Hopefully as powerful as a Galaxy S22, and with as symmetrical bezels



In the end, I personally think this will also apply to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. It's expected that all flagships in 2022, alongside the Pixel 7 will adopt 3/4nm chips, and this will be Google's chance to even the playing field and make the Pixel 7 as competitive as it can be. Remember, Tensor is a 2020 chip, which was meant to be in Google's 2020 Pixel. Does that mean Google will take its chances? Who knows… We'll have to wait and see.

With that, I come to the last point of today's story - the controversial design of Google's Tensor-ed Pixel 6 flagship. I don't know about you, but all in all, I found last year's Pixel 5 pretty… boring . However, this phone carried two features, which I loved and want to see on any flagship, not just Google's:



A metal-ish back panel

Symmetrical bezels

It seems like Google dropped both of these features for the Pixel 6, which I simply don't understand . Glass backs are… made of glass, and they break. Google itself showed us that



Then this one's going to be subjective, but the bezels on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are just… not great to look at at. First, they look uneven - on both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and then they are rather chunky for today's standards.

Is this a big deal? Not exactly. However, knowing that Google gave us uniform bezels with the Pixel 5, which IMO was amongst the best-looking phones of 2020 (at least from the front), this stings . It really feels like a step back and makes no sense.



What is the Pixel 7 going to look like? Like the HTC One, please...

Renders courtesy of ConceptCreator

Unfortunately, we don't have any leaks for you yet. However, I've collected a few concepts from our good ol' friend - the internet. These concepts aren't specifically for the Pixel 7.

In fact, they are for HTC devices, but I've had this idea in my head: What if Google injects itself with some of that good HTC DNA , from the days of the Pixel 2, and brings back the HTC One design to life with the Pixel 7?

Renders courtesy of Techiside

I know, I'm romanticizing, but come on … I still have the original HTC One. It's an absolutely iconic phone for Android, and a 2021 twist on this build for Google's next flagship would be incredible, wouldn't it?

In fact, Google already has a bunch of HTC employees in its current design team, so this job shouldn't even be that difficult. Isn't it going to be awesome to see Apple's iPhone 4 tribute design on the iPhone 14 compete with HTC's One design on the Pixel 7?



Tell me - which render do you like most? Let us know in the comments. See you tomorrow when the Pixel 6 will already be here! Just imagine how the people who bought a MacBook Pro last year would feel now when they see a new one today! Apple is also expected to redesign the iPhone 14 Pro, after the iPhone 13 Pro finally brought the most anticipated new feature for a while - ProMotion.