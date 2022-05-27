Feature-packed Fitbit Sense smartwatch scores all-time high discount





We're talking about the decidedly feature-packed Fitbit Sense, which is still sold by its manufacturer and parent company Google at a whopping $300 while going for a hefty 120 bucks less than that at the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.





With the mythical Pixel Watch confirmed to make its long overdue commercial debut in a few months powered by a new Wear OS version borrowing even more UI elements from Fitbit, this 2020-released model is obviously considerably less attractive for the masses than last year or even earlier in 2022.









Bargain hunters can save the exact same $120 on their choice of three different Fitbit Sense models, each of which rocks a robust stainless steel case (in graphite, silver, or gold colors) paired with a sporty band that seems designed not to stand out either at the gym or in the office.





The internals are of course the highlight here, including pretty much everything you could ever need to stay in shape and keep an eye on your overall health, key vitals, and wellness. We're talking ECG monitoring, stress management, skin temperature, blood oxygen, sleep quality, menstrual health, breathing rate, and of course, good old fashioned 24/7 heart rate tracking, all for under two Benjamins with a battery life incredibly rated at more than six days on a single charge.



