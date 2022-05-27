Best Buy Memorial Day deals: offers live right now

The sales at Best Buy will last until Monday, and are already live right now. Let's check out what are the best Memorial Day deals on the retailer!





Best Memorial Day Apple deals







Here are all the Apple deals that are available on Best Buy for Memorial Day. The premium iPhone 13 phones are discounted with trade-in (those deals are linked with carrier contracts), the iPad Air 4th generation is discounted, and select Apple Watch models and AirPods.





Check the best offers available now here below:



Verizon iPhone 13 Pro Max WAS $1099.99 NOW $299.99 SAVE UP TO $800 with trade-in Best Buy is now offering up to $800 off with trade-in and Verizon activation for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for Memorial Day. As usual with trade-in deals, the newer the phone you're trading in is, the better the trade-in discount will be. $800 off (73%) Trade-in $299 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 13 AT&T WAS $799 NOW $699 SAVE $100 instantly + up to $700 off with trade-in On the iPhone 13, AT&T is offering up to $700 off trade-in deal for Memorial Day, as well as $100 off instantly when you activate today. A requirement for this deal is to have a new line and account with AT&T. $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy iPHone 13 mini AT&T WAS $699.99 NOW $499.99 SAVE $100 + save up to $700 with trade-in The same offer as we saw above for the iPhone 13 is present with the iPhone 13 mini as well. AT&T and Best Buy offer you up to $700 off with eligible trade-in, and you can save an additional $100 instantly with a new line and account. To benefit from this offer, you need to activate your phone today. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 13 T-Mobile WAS $799.99 NOW $374.99 SAVE UP TO $425 with trade-in Best Buy has a generous offer on T-Mobile iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini for Memorial Day too. You can save up to $425 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with qualified activation and trade-in for new and existing T-Mobile customers. $425 off (53%) Trade-in $374 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy T-Mobile iPhone SE (2022) WAS $429.99 NOW $379.99 SAVE $50 The iPhone SE offer from T-Mobile at Best Buy allows you to save extra $100 with trade-in, an offer valid for new and existing T-Mobile customers. Additionally, if you add a new line or service, you can save up to $215 from your monthly bills. $50 off (12%) $379 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 12 WAS $729.99 NOW $629.99 SAVE $100 Best Buy has a Memorial Day offer on the iPhone 12 as well. You can get this discount on any of the three major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. $100 off (14%) $629 99 $729 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 64GB WAS $599.99 NOW $499.99 SAVE $100 The 64GB iPad Air, 4th generation (from 2020) is now discounted by $100 for Memorial Day. On top of that, you can unlock 24 months of Apple Care+ with Totaltech membership for Best Buy. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 256GB WAS $749.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $150 You can save even more if you decide to go for the 256GB variant of the iPad Air 4th generation. The same offer for Apple Care+ is also available here as the offer above, with a Totaltech membership with Best Buy. $150 off (20%) $599 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm WAS $429.00 NOW $359.00 SAVE $70 Best Buy also has great Memorial Day offers on Apple Watch as well. This offer is available for the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS. Additionally, you get 4 months free Apple Fitness+ trial and Free Apple Music for 6 months if you're a new subscriber to the service. $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm WAS $399.00 NOW $329.00 SAVE $70 Best Buy is also offering you to save $70 on the smaller Apple Watch Series 7, the 41mm one. Additionally, you get 4 months free Apple Fitness+ trial and Free Apple Music for 6 months if you're a new subscriber to the service. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm WAS $279.00 NOW $249.00 SAVE $30 You can save $30 for Memorial Day on the more affordable Apple Watch SE. Here, you also get 4 months of Apple Fitness+ free, and 6 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of the smartwatch. $30 off (11%) $249 $279 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods 3 WAS $179.00 NOW $169.00 SAVE $10 Apple's entry-level AirPods 3rd generation are also currently discounted for Memorial Day at Best Buy. They are already on the more affordable side, but with this deal, they are in the impulse buy category. You get 6 months Apple Music for free (trial) too. $10 off (6%) $169 $179 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Max WAS $549.00 NOW $499.99 SAVE $49.01 The premium over-the-ear headphones by Apple are also discounted right now at Best Buy. You can also benefit from the 6-month free trial of Apple Music as with the other Apple earbuds offers. $49 off (9%) $499 99 $549 Buy at Apple





Keep in mind that the iPhone 13 offers are linked to a carrier, and each carrier has its own conditions and requirements for you to get the best discount. You can check all the iPhone 13 offers details here



Best Memorial Day phone deals





Best Buy also has a plethora of generous Memorial Day deals on cell phones too. Phones from the Galaxy S22 series are available with trade-in deals for carriers, the gorgeous and innovative foldable Z series too. Select Motorola phones are also available with Memorial Day discount.







Verizon Galaxy S22 Ultra WAS $1299.99 NOW $1049.99 SAVE $250 + up to $1050 off with trade-in Verizon is the most generous from the three carriers right now, and its trade-in offer at Best Buy is the best one for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. You can get up to $1050 off with trade-in, and even if you don't have a trade-in phone, you can still save $250 right now. $250 off (19%) $1049 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Verizon Galaxy S22 Plus WAS $999.99 NOW $799.99 SAVE $199 plus up to $1050 with trade-in The same Verizon offer for Memorial Day at Best Buy is available for the middle brother of the S22 trio, the Galaxy S22 Plus. The deal shaves off $200 from the price of the phone, and additionally you can save even more with a trade-in phone. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Verizon Galaxy S22 WAS $799.99 NOW $649.99 SAVE $150 Best Buy has the same Verizon offer for the vanilla S22 model. As you can see above, the up to $1050 trade-in offer is valid here as well, so if you have an eligible phone in good condition, you may be able to get this phone for free. $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy AT&T Galaxy Z Flip 3 WAS $999.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $400 + up to $800 off with trade-in Best Buy has an awesome offer for the Z Flip 3 with AT&T. You can save up to $1300 in total. $400 off is savings with no trade-in requirement, and if you have an eligible phone to trade-in, you can save up to $800 more on the beautiful clamshell foldable by Samsung. $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3 WAS $1799.99 NOW $1299.99 SAVE $500 + up to $800 off with trade-in The same generous offer from Best Buy is valid for the Z Fold 3 as well. You get $500 off for Memorial Day with no trade-in required, and if you have a trade-in phone for AT&T, you can get $800 more off. $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at AT&T Verizon Galaxy S21 FE WAS $699.99 SAVE UP To $700 with trade-in Best Buy has $700 off trade-in deal for the Galaxy S21 FE on Verizon. The affordable but powerful phone can be yours for free if you have an eligible phone to trade-in with the retailer. $700 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $699 99 Buy at Verizon Motorola Edge 256GB (Unlocked) 2021 WAS $699.99 NOW $449.99 SAVE $250 Best Buy also has a great Memorial Day deal on the Motorola Edge from 2021 as well. With same day activation, you can shave off $250 off this phone price right now. $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto razr 5G unlocked WAS $1399.99 NOW $999.99 SAVE $400 You can now save $400 for Memorial Day on the clamshell foldable moto razr by Motorola. This deal does not require trade-in, and you can activate either on the same day, or later, while still getting the savings. $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) WAS $299.99 NOW $199.99 SAVE $100 The Moto G Stylus from 2021 has just gotten even more affordable with this sweet Memorial Day deal. You can save $100 and activate now or later. $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Check the details on the Galaxy S22 and Z-series trade-in offers here:

Best Memorial Day tablet deals





In the tablet department, Best Buy has launched Memorial Day deals on the iPad Air (those are the same as the section above with Apple products) and on select Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Check out the deals that are currently live:





Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 64GB WAS $599.99 NOW $499.99 SAVE $100 The 64GB iPad Air, 4th generation (from 2020) is now discounted by $100 for Memorial Day. On top of that, you can unlock 24 months of Apple Care+ with Totaltech membership for Best Buy. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" WAS $229.99 NOW $179.99 SAVE $50 This great Memorial Day deal helps you save on the already quite affordable Galaxy Tab A8, which with this offer now looks like a steal. $50 off (22%) $179 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" WAS $279.99 NOW $219.99 SAVE $60 The 64GB Wi-fi Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is now $60 off at Best Buy for Memorial Day as well. $60 off (21%) $219 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ WAS $929.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $330 A very generous deal is present for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus for Memorial Day at Best Buy. The device rocks a 12.3” Touch Screen, an Intel Core i3 chip and 8GB Memory. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 256GB WAS $749.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $150 You can save even more if you decide to go for the 256GB variant of the iPad Air 4th generation. The same offer for Apple Care+ is also available here as the offer above, with a Totaltech membership with Best Buy. $150 off (20%) $599 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy

Best Memorial Day headphones deals





Best Buy also has some great deals on headphones and earbuds for Memorial Day as well. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are discounted, and so are select Beats by Dr. Dre models, JBL, Sony, and Bose headphones. Here are the best deals live right now:





Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro WAS $199.99 NOW $149.99 SAVE $50 Best Buy is now offering Samsung's premium earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, with a $50 discount for Memorial Day. Now is a great time to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with these cool true wireless earbuds. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL Under Armour Project Rock WAS $299.99 NOW $99.99 SAVE $200 These badass wireless over-the-ear headphones by JBL are now generously discounted at Best Buy for the holiday. You can save $200 on them, and they are available in two colors: Black or White. $200 off (67%) $99 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony WH-CH710N WAS $149.99 NOW $99.99 SAVE $50 Another $50 discount is available for the Sony WH-CH710N. These awesome headphones are available in black or white, and the discount is the same. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Bose QuietComfort Earbuds WAS $279 NOW $199 SAVE $80 Bose's QuietComfort True Wireless noise cancelling in-ear earbuds are now $80 off for Memorial Day. All three colors of the earbuds are discounted right now. $80 off (29%) $199 $279 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Buds WAS $149.99 NOW $129.99 SAVE $20 You can save $20 of the Beats Studio Buds, and on top of that, Best Buy offers you 6 months of free Apple Music trial. Additionally, you can benefit from 3 months Apple TV+ trial and 6 months Apple News+ with the purchase of these earbuds (new subscribers to these services can benefit from the trial). $20 off (13%) $129 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ WAS $349.99 NOW $199.99 SAVE $150 These premium over-the-ear headphones by Beats by Dr. Dre are also currently generously discounted at Best Buy. They are available in Matte Black and Shadow Gray, and both color options are discounted by $150 for Memorial Day. $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy

Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 30. On this day, we remember and honor the brave people who lost their lives while serving in the American military. Leading up to the day that US peace and freedom is celebrated, many retailers slash their prices on many products to contribute to the festivities. Best Buy is currently running a hot sale for Memorial Day, and the generous deals range from Apple products, to the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as tablets and headphones: pretty much anything you would want.In this article, we have all the best deals listed here for you, so you can celebrate Memorial Day and express your love for someone close to you with a thoughtful gift.