With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected

OnePlus 13 with model number CPH2655 on the FCC database.





A massive 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with magnetic wireless charging support.

BOE's latest Oriental X2 display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, glove touch support, and TÜV Rheinland's Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 for added eye safety.

The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

A triple-lens rear camera system featuring 50 MP wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses.

IP69 dust and water resistance to keep it safe in tough conditions.

Options for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

OnePlus 12

Just a quick reminder: the OnePlus 12 made its global debut about two months after launching in China. Since theis hitting its home market sooner, we could see it land in international markets by the end of this year.As I said, thewill make its debut in China in just a few days, on October 31. The company has already spilled the beans on several details, releasing multiple teasers about the flagship phone . So, here's what you can look forward to in terms of specs:Looking at all the specs, I think OnePlus is clearly committed to delivering top-notch hardware, and theappears ready to be a worthy successor to the. It has the potential to be one of the leading Android phones in 2024 and 2025. So, if you're looking for a powerful new device, make sure to keep this one on your radar, especially since it might hit the US and global markets sooner than anticipated.