With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected
OnePlus is all set to unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China on October 31. While a global release was initially expected for early next year, likely in January, signs now hint that we could see it even sooner.
A recent report shows the OnePlus 13 popping up in the FCC database under model number CPH2655, hinting that OnePlus may be setting the stage for a global and US launch sooner rather than later, possibly even this year.
The FCC listing reveals that the OnePlus 13 will be available with both leather and glass back options. While we've already seen design images that confirm these finishes, the specific colors for each back panel remain a mystery for now.
As I said, the OnePlus 13 will make its debut in China in just a few days, on October 31. The company has already spilled the beans on several details, releasing multiple teasers about the flagship phone. So, here's what you can look forward to in terms of specs:
Looking at all the specs, I think OnePlus is clearly committed to delivering top-notch hardware, and the OnePlus 13 appears ready to be a worthy successor to the OnePlus 12. It has the potential to be one of the leading Android phones in 2024 and 2025. So, if you're looking for a powerful new device, make sure to keep this one on your radar, especially since it might hit the US and global markets sooner than anticipated.
FCC database suggests the OnePlus 13 could debut globally soon
While the listing doesn't outright confirm the phone's name, previous certifications and listings link this model number to the OnePlus 13. The FCC details also show that the device will come loaded with OxygenOS 15.0, the latest version announced just last week and based on Android 15.
OnePlus 13 with model number CPH2655 on the FCC database.
Just a quick reminder: the OnePlus 12 made its global debut about two months after launching in China. Since the OnePlus 13 is hitting its home market sooner, we could see it land in international markets by the end of this year.
About OnePlus 13
- A massive 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with magnetic wireless charging support.
- BOE's latest Oriental X2 display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, glove touch support, and TÜV Rheinland's Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 for added eye safety.
- The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
- A triple-lens rear camera system featuring 50 MP wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses.
- IP69 dust and water resistance to keep it safe in tough conditions.
- Options for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
