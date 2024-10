OnePlus 13 teasers unveil glove-friendly display, massive battery and new charging capabilities

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has officially disclosed most of the display specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 13 . | Image credit – OnePlus





OnePlus has revealed the battery and charging specs for the OnePlus 13 . | Image credit – OnePlus

The OnePlus 13 will support fast 100 W wired charging, with the company claiming you'll be able to go from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes. It's also compatible with fast 50 W wireless charging and, as a nice touch, OnePlus 13 will support magnetic wireless charging, too.

As I mentioned, the OnePlus 13 is set to launch in just a few days on October 31. It will initially hit the shelves exclusively in China, but don't worry – a global release will undoubtedly happen at a later point, probably in January of next year. Besides the impressive specs already teased, here's what else is expected from this flagship:



A 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 5000 nits peak brightness

Options for up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

IP69 dust and water resistance

A triple-lens rear camera setup featuring 50 MP wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses

OnePlus seems all-in on pushing the envelope with cutting-edge hardware, and I think the OnePlus 13 looks primed to be a strong follow-up to the OnePlus 12 . It could easily become one of the top Android contenders of 2024 and 2025. So, if you're on the hunt for a powerful new phone, definitely keep this one on your radar as more details roll out.

That is not all we know, though. Recent leaks have suggested a quad-curved display and an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader might also be in the mix. The brightness is rumored to be much higher than previous models, but we will have to wait for the official release to see if that is true.OnePlus hasn't just hyped up the display on its upcoming flagship – it is also dishing out details on what is under the hood for battery and charging, a top priority for plenty of users. Confirming a lot of previous rumors , theis set to come with a massive 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Silicon-carbon batteries are becoming a hot feature in Chinese phones lately, and for good reason. Compared to standard lithium-ion batteries, these batteries offer higher energy storage in the same physical size, giving devices longer battery life or a slimmer, lighter profile. They're also built for faster charging, thanks to silicon-carbon's superior conductivity – and OnePlus is clearly tapping into that.