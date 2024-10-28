OnePlus 13 teasers unveil glove-friendly display, massive battery and new charging capabilities

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has officially disclosed most of the display specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 13 . | Image credit – OnePlus





OnePlus has revealed the battery and charging specs for the OnePlus 13 . | Image credit – OnePlus

The OnePlus 13 will support fast 100 W wired charging, with the company claiming you'll be able to go from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes. It's also compatible with fast 50 W wireless charging and, as a nice touch, OnePlus 13 will support magnetic wireless charging, too.

As I mentioned, the OnePlus 13 is set to launch in just a few days on October 31. It will initially hit the shelves exclusively in China, but don't worry – a global release will undoubtedly happen at a later point, probably in January of next year. Besides the impressive specs already teased, here's what else is expected from this flagship:



A 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 5000 nits peak brightness

Options for up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

IP69 dust and water resistance

A triple-lens rear camera setup featuring 50 MP wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses

OnePlus seems all-in on pushing the envelope with cutting-edge hardware, and I think the OnePlus 13 looks primed to be a strong follow-up to the OnePlus 12 . It could easily become one of the top Android contenders of 2024 and 2025. So, if you're on the hunt for a powerful new phone, definitely keep this one on your radar as more details roll out.