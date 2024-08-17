Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
If you liked Jackery Store's Explorer 2000 Plus deal that we shared yesterday but need even more power, you're definitely in luck! The official store also has a superb deal on the Explorer 3000 PRO, selling it along with two SolarSaga panels (200W) for 33% off its price. That means you can grab the 3kWh generator kit that usually retails at $3,999 for $2,699, saving you $1,300!

Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO + two 200W SolarSaga: 38% off

The Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO with two SolarSaga 200W panels is now 38% off at the Jackery Store. The big-sized generator is $1,300 off, and you can apply coupon "BACKUP" at checkout for an extra $215.92 off, saving you a total of $1,515.92. If you're among the first 200 customers who choose this deal, you'll also get a Jackery Explorer 100 Plus free on Jackery! That's right, there's even a gift!
$1516 off (38%) Gift
$2483 08
$3999
Buy at Jackery

Save $1,200 on the Explorer 3000 PRO + 2x200W SolarSaga panels

Amazon also has a limited-time deal on the Explorer 3000 PRO. Over here, you can save $1,200 on the station, which lands it at its best price at the merchant (for this year). Over here, there are no extra coupon savings or gifts, though!
$1516 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

But wait – there's more! The Jackery Store offers an extra up to 8% off, provided you apply coupon code "BACKUP" at checkout. That saves you an additional $215.92, meaning you can save a total of $1,515.92 (a discount we've never seen before)! Think twice if you think it's over with the discounts. Oh no, you'll even get a gift if you go for this powerful generator while the Backup Sale event lasts. The present is a FREE Explorer 100 Plus ($149 value). Only the first 200 customers who get the Explorer 3000 PRO kit with the two 200W SolarSaga panels will receive the gift.

Alternatively, you can get the same solar kit at Amazon and save 30%. That equates to $1,200 off the portable power station plus panels, meaning you can buy it for just under $2,800. Just like the Jackery Store offer, Amazon will keep this deal for a limited time only.

The Explorer 3000 PRO has an enormous capacity and can power 99% of home appliances for extended periods. The station delivers 3000W Pure Sine Wave output through four AC outlets (20A max). Similarly to the Explorer 2000 Plus, it has a TT-30R port for RV charging (25A), as well as two PD USB-C ports and two USB-A ports.

The heavy-duty generator can run 520W refrigerators for five hours, power a TV for 35 hours, keep you warm with your 1800W heater for two hours, juice up your phone over 100 times, and more. With such high output power and immense 3,024Wh capacity, it's a beast many people would want to have.

While it's huge in every respect (also weighing in at 63.93lbs), the station charges 0-100% in just 2.4 hours using a wall socket! You can opt for eco-friendly recharging, using six 200W SolarSaga panels for 100% sustainable power in just 3.5 hours. Additionally, the generator has smart app control, allowing you to manage it from your phone.

At the Jackery Store, the Backup Sale event lasts from August 15 through August 22. There are many other options besides the Explorer 2000 Plus and this Explorer 3000 PRO kit, so you might want to shop around for other exciting promotions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Power Stations - Deals History
30 stories
17 Aug, 2024
This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
16 Aug, 2024
The Explorer 2000 Plus gets a massive discount for Jackery's Backup Sale
15 Aug, 2024
This limited-time Anker SOLIX F1200 power station deal at Amazon is just too good to be ignored
07 Aug, 2024
The compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time
23 Jul, 2024
The hot new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is 25% off at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless