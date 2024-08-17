This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you liked Jackery Store's Explorer 2000 Plus deal that we shared yesterday but need even more power, you're definitely in luck! The official store also has a superb deal on the Explorer 3000 PRO, selling it along with two SolarSaga panels (200W) for 33% off its price. That means you can grab the 3kWh generator kit that usually retails at $3,999 for $2,699, saving you $1,300!
But wait – there's more! The Jackery Store offers an extra up to 8% off, provided you apply coupon code "BACKUP" at checkout. That saves you an additional $215.92, meaning you can save a total of $1,515.92 (a discount we've never seen before)! Think twice if you think it's over with the discounts. Oh no, you'll even get a gift if you go for this powerful generator while the Backup Sale event lasts. The present is a FREE Explorer 100 Plus ($149 value). Only the first 200 customers who get the Explorer 3000 PRO kit with the two 200W SolarSaga panels will receive the gift.
The Explorer 3000 PRO has an enormous capacity and can power 99% of home appliances for extended periods. The station delivers 3000W Pure Sine Wave output through four AC outlets (20A max). Similarly to the Explorer 2000 Plus, it has a TT-30R port for RV charging (25A), as well as two PD USB-C ports and two USB-A ports.
While it's huge in every respect (also weighing in at 63.93lbs), the station charges 0-100% in just 2.4 hours using a wall socket! You can opt for eco-friendly recharging, using six 200W SolarSaga panels for 100% sustainable power in just 3.5 hours. Additionally, the generator has smart app control, allowing you to manage it from your phone.
At the Jackery Store, the Backup Sale event lasts from August 15 through August 22. There are many other options besides the Explorer 2000 Plus and this Explorer 3000 PRO kit, so you might want to shop around for other exciting promotions.
But wait – there's more! The Jackery Store offers an extra up to 8% off, provided you apply coupon code "BACKUP" at checkout. That saves you an additional $215.92, meaning you can save a total of $1,515.92 (a discount we've never seen before)! Think twice if you think it's over with the discounts. Oh no, you'll even get a gift if you go for this powerful generator while the Backup Sale event lasts. The present is a FREE Explorer 100 Plus ($149 value). Only the first 200 customers who get the Explorer 3000 PRO kit with the two 200W SolarSaga panels will receive the gift.
Alternatively, you can get the same solar kit at Amazon and save 30%. That equates to $1,200 off the portable power station plus panels, meaning you can buy it for just under $2,800. Just like the Jackery Store offer, Amazon will keep this deal for a limited time only.
The Explorer 3000 PRO has an enormous capacity and can power 99% of home appliances for extended periods. The station delivers 3000W Pure Sine Wave output through four AC outlets (20A max). Similarly to the Explorer 2000 Plus, it has a TT-30R port for RV charging (25A), as well as two PD USB-C ports and two USB-A ports.
The heavy-duty generator can run 520W refrigerators for five hours, power a TV for 35 hours, keep you warm with your 1800W heater for two hours, juice up your phone over 100 times, and more. With such high output power and immense 3,024Wh capacity, it's a beast many people would want to have.
While it's huge in every respect (also weighing in at 63.93lbs), the station charges 0-100% in just 2.4 hours using a wall socket! You can opt for eco-friendly recharging, using six 200W SolarSaga panels for 100% sustainable power in just 3.5 hours. Additionally, the generator has smart app control, allowing you to manage it from your phone.
At the Jackery Store, the Backup Sale event lasts from August 15 through August 22. There are many other options besides the Explorer 2000 Plus and this Explorer 3000 PRO kit, so you might want to shop around for other exciting promotions.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Aug, 2024This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
16 Aug, 2024The Explorer 2000 Plus gets a massive discount for Jackery's Backup Sale
15 Aug, 2024This limited-time Anker SOLIX F1200 power station deal at Amazon is just too good to be ignored
07 Aug, 2024The compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time
23 Jul, 2024The hot new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is 25% off at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: