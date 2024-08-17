This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale

Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO + two 200W SolarSaga: 38% off

The Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO with two SolarSaga 200W panels is now 38% off at the Jackery Store. The big-sized generator is $1,300 off, and you can apply coupon "BACKUP" at checkout for an extra $215.92 off, saving you a total of $1,515.92. If you're among the first 200 customers who choose this deal, you'll also get a Jackery Explorer 100 Plus free on Jackery! That's right, there's even a gift!