The Explorer 2000 Plus gets a massive discount for Jackery's Backup Sale

Jackery is running a Backup Sale event! It'll last until August 22 and includes fantastic deals on some of its most powerful portable power stations. Amazon isn't left out of the discount fun, though! The merchant offers equally cool, if not better, promos on some products. The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is one such example.Over at Amazon, this high-end station is now 41% cheaper than usual, landing it at its best price. Jackery, on the other hand, offers a 23% markdown on the 2042Wh solar generator, which usually costs almost $2,200. Wherever you decide to get your new portable power buddy from, you're in for loads of savings!With its gigantic capacity and heavy-duty output of 3,000W, this station is good enough to power almost everything you can think of, including air conditioners and RVs. It features an RV port, four AC outlets, a 12V DC car port, and two USB-C ports (100W max). Besides that, it has two USB-A ports with a maximum output of 18W.The huge output power (6,000W surge, by the way) allows you to power an electric kettle for almost two hours, a portable air conditioner for over two and a half hours, or prepare a meal for the family on a 1700W electric grill for about an hour. Of course, those are just examples; you can use the Explorer 2000 Plus for various other camping and household applications.But that's not the most impressive thing about it. What's most impressive is the stackable capacity. Astonishingly, the station can be expanded to a massive 24kWh with up to five extra batteries.The Explorer 2000 Plus also offers ultra-fast charging and longevity. It can be fully recharged to 100% with six SolarSaga 200W panels. Of course, you can charge it via wall charging in two hours, which is impressive given its large capacity. There's also an option to use your vehicle to return it to 100%.Last but surely not least, this solar generator can be used for up to 10 years before you think of a replacement. That's because it uses LiFePO4 battery cells.Things get much easier with a Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus around. And you can now get one for $500-$900 off its usual price. What more could you ask for? Get yours at the official Jackery Store or via Amazon's huge limited-time deal and enjoy your savings.