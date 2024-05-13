Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
We’ve all gotten used to seeing the fantastic Motorola Edge+ (2023) at $200 off its price tag via the official store. But we’ve never seen this Android phone plus a Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle! And that’s just what Motorola offers now! Starting today through May 19, you can get the Edge+ with the tablet bundle (worth $370).
In case you’re wondering, one of the best Motorola phones arrives at its usual MSRP of $799.99. Then again, the tablet bundle arrives completely free of charge, saving you $370. The bundle includes both accessories, the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and the keyboard.
But we know only some people need a new Lenovo tablet bundle with their handset. If you’re one of those who don’t, you might want to check out Amazon’s alternative offer for the smartphone alone. Over there, the device arrives at its usual discount of $200.
With its 50MP main camera, the Edge+ (2023) gives you good-looking photos with proper exposure and vibrant colors. Besides the main unit, this puppy features a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP 2X zoom one. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 60MP camera for Instagram-worthy selfies.
The performance of the Motorola flagship is equally admirable. You have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which pairs with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage to give you a smooth sailing experience. Additionally, the smartphone packs a large 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds.
As for the tablet, the Tab P11 (Gen 2) features an 11.5-inch 2K display, a MediaTek processor, 7,700mAh battery, and should remain up to date until 2025. Not bad for something that you now get for free with all of its accessories, right?
