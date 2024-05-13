Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention

By
0comments
Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
We’ve all gotten used to seeing the fantastic Motorola Edge+ (2023) at $200 off its price tag via the official store. But we’ve never seen this Android phone plus a Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle! And that’s just what Motorola offers now! Starting today through May 19, you can get the Edge+ with the tablet bundle (worth $370).

Motorola Edge+ (2023) + Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle

You can now get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit, which includes the compatible keyboard and stylus besides the tablet itself, straight from Motorola.com. The smartphone is an undeniably good option for fans of endless edge displays with its 6.7-inch pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates. The flagship also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, great camera, and 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds.
Gift
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023): save $200 at Amazon

In case you don't really need the tablet kit worth $370, you can pick up your Motorola Edge+ (2023) at Amazon. Over here, the smartphone sells at $200 off its price tag, giving you way more bang for your buck. The device packs a great display, offers fantastic performance, and has a 50MP main camera that succeeds at capturing great-looking photos. With its super-fast charging speeds and large battery, it stands out as a truly great endless edge display phone you should definitely have on your radar.
$200 off (25%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


In case you’re wondering, one of the best Motorola phones arrives at its usual MSRP of $799.99. Then again, the tablet bundle arrives completely free of charge, saving you $370. The bundle includes both accessories, the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and the keyboard.

But we know only some people need a new Lenovo tablet bundle with their handset. If you’re one of those who don’t, you might want to check out Amazon’s alternative offer for the smartphone alone. Over there, the device arrives at its usual discount of $200.

If you’re into Android phones with an endless edge display, this bad boy is one of the best options you can possibly get. It features a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED screen with super-fast 165Hz refresh rates. As you might know, not many other flagship Android handsets offer such buttery-smooth refresh rates.

With its 50MP main camera, the Edge+ (2023) gives you good-looking photos with proper exposure and vibrant colors. Besides the main unit, this puppy features a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP 2X zoom one. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 60MP camera for Instagram-worthy selfies.

The performance of the Motorola flagship is equally admirable. You have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which pairs with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage to give you a smooth sailing experience. Additionally, the smartphone packs a large 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds.

As for the tablet, the Tab P11 (Gen 2) features an 11.5-inch 2K display, a MediaTek processor, 7,700mAh battery, and should remain up to date until 2025. Not bad for something that you now get for free with all of its accessories, right?
