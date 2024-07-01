Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Flash deal at Walmart brings the EcoFlow River 2 Pro 700 power station to crazy-low prices
Want to power up your off-grid adventures with a new portable power station without spending over $370? Thanks to Walmart's incredible flash deal, you can! The merchant offers the exceptional EcoFlow River 2 Pro 700 at crazy-low prices. How low, you might ask. The station normally costs $599, but you can now get it for only $369.99! In other words, Walmart's flash deal saves you $229!
 

Save $229 on the EcoFlow River 2 Pro 700 at Walmart

Walmart's flash deal brings the 716Wh River 2 Pro 700 generator from EcoFlow at crazy-low prices. This station has been $229 cheaper only once before, making the current deal quite intriguing. Since it's a flash deal, chances are it won't remain live for long. So, hurry up and get yours quickly!
$229 off (38%)
$369 99
$599
Buy at Walmart

River 2 Pro (768Wh) + 220W solar panel: save $332 with Prime

The River 2 Pro has a slightly higher capacity than the River 2 Pro 700. Bundled with a 220W solar panel, the station now sells for just 6% off on Amazon. With a Prime membership, however, you can save $332 on it, which is also the bundle's best price! Don't miss out.
$332 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


As far as we know, the 716Wh generator has only been available at that price once before, again at Walmart. This means the current offer isn't just super attractive but also quite rare.

And if you'd like an outdoor generator with a solar panel in the box, consider Amazon's offer on the similar EcoFlow River 2 Pro. This option has a slightly higher 768Wh capacity. Bundled with a 220W solar panel, the station normally costs a tad over $1,060. However, you can save $332 on the bundle with a Prime membership.

The River 2 Pro 700 is an amazing choice for casual outdoor enthusiasts. For just under $370, this 716Wh generator gives you 800W output through four AC outlets and an X-Boost mode that delivers 1600W surge output. This lets you run 80% of home appliances!

The station also packs two standard USB-A ports, one fast-charging USB-A, one USB-C with 100W max output, two DC5521 ports for printers, monitors, etc., and a single Cigarette Lighter port. In other words, you get 11 total ports for all sorts of essentials and appliances!

With the River 2 Pro 700, you also get longevity. The station utilizes LiFePO4 battery cells, which have a cycle life of 3,000 charges before capacity drops to 80%. That should let you use it for almost 10 years with no worries.

Like most portable power stations on the market, this lightweight fella supports more than one way of recharging. Here, you can use four different methods, including AC, car, solar power, and even USB-C! With wall charging, the station gives you 80% battery life in just 70 minutes, thanks to EcoFlow's X-Stream fast charging. Additionally, you can control your ultra-affordable via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your 716Wh outdoor generator from EcoFlow and kickstart the camping season in style and without breaking the bank.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

