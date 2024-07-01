Flash deal at Walmart brings the EcoFlow River 2 Pro 700 power station to crazy-low prices
Want to power up your off-grid adventures with a new portable power station without spending over $370? Thanks to Walmart's incredible flash deal, you can! The merchant offers the exceptional EcoFlow River 2 Pro 700 at crazy-low prices. How low, you might ask. The station normally costs $599, but you can now get it for only $369.99! In other words, Walmart's flash deal saves you $229!
And if you'd like an outdoor generator with a solar panel in the box, consider Amazon's offer on the similar EcoFlow River 2 Pro. This option has a slightly higher 768Wh capacity. Bundled with a 220W solar panel, the station normally costs a tad over $1,060. However, you can save $332 on the bundle with a Prime membership.
The station also packs two standard USB-A ports, one fast-charging USB-A, one USB-C with 100W max output, two DC5521 ports for printers, monitors, etc., and a single Cigarette Lighter port. In other words, you get 11 total ports for all sorts of essentials and appliances!
With the River 2 Pro 700, you also get longevity. The station utilizes LiFePO4 battery cells, which have a cycle life of 3,000 charges before capacity drops to 80%. That should let you use it for almost 10 years with no worries.
Like most portable power stations on the market, this lightweight fella supports more than one way of recharging. Here, you can use four different methods, including AC, car, solar power, and even USB-C! With wall charging, the station gives you 80% battery life in just 70 minutes, thanks to EcoFlow's X-Stream fast charging. Additionally, you can control your ultra-affordable via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
As far as we know, the 716Wh generator has only been available at that price once before, again at Walmart. This means the current offer isn't just super attractive but also quite rare.
So, what are you waiting for? Get your 716Wh outdoor generator from EcoFlow and kickstart the camping season in style and without breaking the bank.
