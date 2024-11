Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far

Lenovo Tab Plus, 256GB: Save $75 at Lenovo! The official Lenovo Store has launched a fantastic promo on one of its latest tablets. The Tab Plus is currently 24% off, meaning you can save $75 on the slate with eight speakers and 256GB of storage. The Lenovo Store gives you the lowest asking price for this bad boy, compared to Amazon and Best Buy, making it a real bargain delight. $75 off (24%) $244 79 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo

The hot new Lenovo Tab Plus may be affordable at its regular retail price, but it's now even more budget-friendly. The device was released just a few months ago and is currently 24% off at the official Lenovo Store, allowing you to snatch it for just $244.79.To our knowledge, this is the first time the budget Android tablet has received such a significant price cut. Previously, we've seen a 9% ($26) discount at Amazon, though it was for the base storage model. Even now, when the e-commerce giant has launched a more attractive 18% markdown, the 128GB slate is more expensive than over at the Lenovo Store. By the way, you're saving $75 on the 8/256GB model at the official store, which sounds much more exciting (at least in our opinion).After testing it extensively, we found the Tab Plus to be one of the best value-for-money options in 2024. It offers surprisingly good sound for a sub-$330 tablet, featuring not two or four but eight JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos! The best part? Even if you crank up the heat at max volume, you'll hear no sound distortions that may hinder your experience.It's not just the audio quality that makes this Android 14 slate a must-have for entertainment, though. The device sports a built-in kickstand and a great 11.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and 2K resolution. Although the screen doesn't get bright enough for comfortable outdoor use, you'd be pretty satisfied with how things look indoors.Then, you get a respectable MediaTek Helio G99 chip that offers remarkable performance for the slate's budget price. You can indulge in gaming, multitasking, and more without experiencing lag or stutter. Rounding out this impressive package is an 8,600mAh battery with 45W charging speeds and security patches until 2028.As you can see, the Lenovo Tab Plus offers plenty. And it now costs only $244.79 in its larger storage configuration, making it a true hit for bargain hunters. Get yours at the Lenovo Store and save big.