Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
The hot new Lenovo Tab Plus may be affordable at its regular retail price, but it's now even more budget-friendly. The device was released just a few months ago and is currently 24% off at the official Lenovo Store, allowing you to snatch it for just $244.79.
To our knowledge, this is the first time the budget Android tablet has received such a significant price cut. Previously, we've seen a 9% ($26) discount at Amazon, though it was for the base storage model. Even now, when the e-commerce giant has launched a more attractive 18% markdown, the 128GB slate is more expensive than over at the Lenovo Store. By the way, you're saving $75 on the 8/256GB model at the official store, which sounds much more exciting (at least in our opinion).
It's not just the audio quality that makes this Android 14 slate a must-have for entertainment, though. The device sports a built-in kickstand and a great 11.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and 2K resolution. Although the screen doesn't get bright enough for comfortable outdoor use, you'd be pretty satisfied with how things look indoors.
As you can see, the Lenovo Tab Plus offers plenty. And it now costs only $244.79 in its larger storage configuration, making it a true hit for bargain hunters. Get yours at the Lenovo Store and save big.
Amazon for 18% off with a Folio Case (128GB model)
Best Buy for $249.99 ($80 off the 256GB configuration)
After testing it extensively, we found the Tab Plus to be one of the best value-for-money options in 2024. It offers surprisingly good sound for a sub-$330 tablet, featuring not two or four but eight JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos! The best part? Even if you crank up the heat at max volume, you'll hear no sound distortions that may hinder your experience.
Then, you get a respectable MediaTek Helio G99 chip that offers remarkable performance for the slate's budget price. You can indulge in gaming, multitasking, and more without experiencing lag or stutter. Rounding out this impressive package is an 8,600mAh battery with 45W charging speeds and security patches until 2028.
You can also find the Lenovo Tab Plus at:
