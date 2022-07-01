 Vote now: Do you use Airplane mode when you're on a plane? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Do you use Airplane mode when you're on a plane?

Polls
Vote now: Do you use Airplane mode when you’re on a plane?
I had to fly to Milan a couple of weeks ago and while I was waiting for the plane to take off, I noticed a strange thing. The cabin crew was telling all the passengers to put their electronic devices in Airplane mode, and as I was doing so a quick glance around showed me that almost no one cared.

The first question here is why do we have to put our phones in Airplane mode when on a plane? Most of you might think that this is done to avoid radio interference with the plane’s avionics. That’s somewhat correct but doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Federal Communications Commission regulates the use of cell phones on planes with the following statement: “The use of cell phones is prohibited to protect against radio interference to cell phone networks on the ground.”

That’s correct! When a phone tries to connect to a cell tower when you’re at 40,000 feet and traveling 1000+ miles per hour, your cell phone will pick up a huge number of cell towers. Multiply this by the number of passengers and all the flights constantly buzzing around the sky and you’ll get the picture - this could easily disrupt cell services on the ground.

Now back to the poll - do you use Airplane mode when you’re told so? Or do you completely switch off all your electronic devices? Some domestic flights offer onboard Wi-Fi service, so it would make sense to keep Airplane mode off. Tell us and share your experience in the comment section below.
Google will most likely not release a successor to Android 12L
Americans are deleting period-tracking apps in droves because of the Roe v Wade ruling
Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Yet another UK operator introduces roaming charges for EU travel
Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
