Vote now: Do you play games on your phone?
I remember the time when playing a video game required going to the arcades or visiting a wealthy, PC-equipped friend. I’d spent thousands of hours (and quarters) hanging there as a child, playing things like Jumping Frog (now available on Android, by the way), Karateka, Moon Buggy, and so on.

Then I got my first console and it was an Atari 2600 - a pure classic now, pretty basic back then. I went through a Nintendo Famicom, Sega Mega Drive 2, and a couple of PlayStation consoles before I landed myself a nice gaming PC.

But bear with me for a while, this is not my life story (well, it is to some extent). The day I saw Final Fantasy VII emulated on my Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray (with a 1GHz single core processor and 512MB of RAM), that’s when I knew - games are going mobile, that’s a certainty.

Well, then it all went spiraling down with all the microtransactions (I spent almost $400 in Mobius Final Fantasy), and the idle-game model but anyways - people are gaming on their mobile phones nowadays - maybe except for some hard-core gamers.

Is it really the case, though? I’ve seen the statistics - and they’re overwhelming, and not very helpful. Some claim that Games account for 43% of all smartphone users or that 62% of people install a game on their phone within a week of owning it.

These numbers don’t speak to me, so I’ve decided to start a simpler poll, asking you about your mobile gaming habits. Let’s see how it goes.

Do you play games on your phone?

Vote View Result


