Vote now: Most important thing when you buy headphones?

What's the most important thing when you buy headphones? Sound quality Call quality/Mic Comfort (weight, fit) Features (ANC, IP rating, touch controls) Brand Battery life (for wireless headphones) Price Other (in the comments) Sound quality 47.83% Call quality/Mic 8.7% Comfort (weight, fit) 13.04% Features (ANC, IP rating, touch controls) 8.7% Brand 4.35% Battery life (for wireless headphones) 8.7% Price 4.35% Other (in the comments) 4.35%





Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, there are in-ear models, on-ear headphones, huge over-ear mufflers, as well as wireless, true wireless, wired headphones, and more. Things are getting even more complicated when you try to categorize headphones by budget, or start to include terms such as “audiophile” and “premium.”Even though the primary function of a pair of headphones is to blast sound into your ears, nowadays we have earbuds that can take your pulse, let you talk to your virtual assistant, shut-off the outside world, and half a dozen other peculiar things.And every single person has different needs and looks at different things when buying headphones. For some people comfort is absolutely essential, while for others sound quality is paramount. There are people who rely on their headphones for a bunch of productivity-related things, and people who treat headphones as a fashion statement.So, in today’s poll we’re trying to find out what’s the most important thing for you when you buy headphones. For me personally, the most important feature is comfort, as my ears start to hurt minutes after I put a pair on, and it’s a torture no matter what angelic sounds are being blasted toward my eardrums.Vote in the poll, and share any specific feature that’s important to you (and for some reason you don’t see it in the poll answers).