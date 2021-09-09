AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90

AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $901
Of course, the best phones out there are still normally available for around $1,000 (or even more if we're talking the latest foldable flagship), but some of the best budget 5G phones you can buy unlocked or from a major US carrier right now go for well below 400 bucks, which would have simply been inconceivable in early 2020, for instance.
Starting tomorrow, September 10, new subscribers will be able to get the AT&T Radiant Max 5G at an incredibly low $89.99, with existing customers looking at paying an extremely reasonable $179.99 of their own.
In case you're wondering, AT&T doesn't appear to be requiring new prepaid customers to meet a similar condition in order to score the Radiant Max 5G at 90 bucks, but unsurprisingly, you will need to activate a new line of service on an Unlimited plan and sign up for AutoPay.
Said front-facing cam is housed in a somewhat excessively wide notch, which alongside an unquestionably large "chin" and an unspecified screen resolution likely to circle the HD+ rather than the FHD+ mark, probably explains (at least in part) why this thing is so unbelievably cheap. To be perfectly clear, though, you're still looking at a great bargain here, at least on paper.