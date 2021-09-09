AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90













Starting tomorrow, September 10 , new subscribers will be able to get the AT&T Radiant Max 5G at an incredibly low $89.99, with existing customers looking at paying an extremely reasonable $179.99 of their own.









In case you're wondering, AT&T doesn't appear to be requiring new prepaid customers to meet a similar condition in order to score the Radiant Max 5G at 90 bucks, but unsurprisingly, you will need to activate a new line of service on an Unlimited plan and sign up for AutoPay.





and Otherwise, you'll probably have to cough up the "full" 180 bucks, which is also not bad for a reasonably powerful-sounding phone with an unnamed octa-core processor under the hood, as well as a large 4,750mAh battery supporting fast charging wireless charging , 64 gigs of expandable storage, no less than four rear-facing cameras (including a primary 48MP imaging sensor), and a single 13MP selfie shooter.





Said front-facing cam is housed in a somewhat excessively wide notch, which alongside an unquestionably large "chin" and an unspecified screen resolution likely to circle the HD+ rather than the FHD+ mark, probably explains (at least in part) why this thing is so unbelievably cheap. To be perfectly clear, though, you're still looking at a great bargain here, at least on paper.





