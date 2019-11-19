iOS Android Apps Music Audio

Audiophiles have an affordable new option to stream HiFi music on Android and iOS

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 19, 2019, 5:35 AM
There are many great music streaming platforms to choose from right now, and even though the thriving industry is completely dominated by Spotify and Apple, some of the lesser-known services have unique benefits and super-premium features going for them.

Case in point, lossless audio, aka HiFi or HD sound quality, which Tidal has been supporting for a pretty long time as a way to stand out from the competition in the eyes (or on the ears) of hardcore audiophiles. Technically, the Deezer HiFi service tier is nothing new either, but until now, you could only play its FLAC quality tracks on select speakers and PCs.

With the latest app update, Deezer is gaining high fidelity streaming capabilities for iPhones and Android handsets, as well as on the web with no desktop app needed. Of course, a FLAC supported device and a pair of high fidelity headphones will be required for you to enjoy all the HiFi benefits and perks. These include unlimited, on-demand access to a massive library of more than 52 million songs available in FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) quality, with no ads and no restrictions imposed on downloads for offline listening.

All that lossless excellence will set you back $14.99 a month, with 90 days of Deezer HiFi service offered completely free of charge to new subscribers. That's a pretty aggressive pricing structure, undercutting Tidal's $19.99 monthly charge for a similar HiFi subscription with "CD-quality" audio support in its "purest form."

But audiophiles may also want to consider the recently released Amazon Music HD service. This also costs $14.99 a month, unless you're a Prime member, in which case you're looking at paying just $12.99 every 30 days. While Amazon touts a similar library of "50+ million songs" available in HD quality, "millions" of other songs can be streamed in Ultra HD at up to 24 bits and 3730 kbps, trumping the 16-bit and 1411 kbps capabilities of Deezer's HiFi catalog.

Back_from_beyond
1. Back_from_beyond

Posts: 1464; Member since: Sep 04, 2015

Once upon a time there was Sony Music with HD quality audio. It's a shame it never got the attention it deserved and became another failed Sony project.

posted on 1 hour ago

