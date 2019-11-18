iOS Android Wireless service Amazon Music

Amazon Music expands free, ad-sponsored tier to Android and iOS in select markets

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 18, 2019, 7:05 PM
After launching a free, ad-sponsored music streaming tier on Echo smart speaker and Alexa devices, Amazon has decided to further expand the service to even more platforms. Starting today, Amazon Music customers who do not have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free on their Android and iOS devices.

To start using the free tier, you'll have to download the Amazon Music app on your Android or iOS device. Also, Amazon announced that FireTV devices are compatible with the new free, ad-sponsored music streaming tier.

The new service is only available in three countries for the moment – Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and doesn't require a subscription or credit card. So, what exactly do you get with this free, ad-sponsored tier? The answer is access to top playlists and thousands of music streaming stations, as well as audio advertisements.

If you want an uncompromising experience without ads, you can either pay for Prime membership and gain access to a catalog of more than 2 million songs or pay $1 for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited and gain access to 50 million songs and all the latest new releases.

