Amazon Music expands free, ad-sponsored tier to Android and iOS in select markets
The new service is only available in three countries for the moment – Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and doesn't require a subscription or credit card. So, what exactly do you get with this free, ad-sponsored tier? The answer is access to top playlists and thousands of music streaming stations, as well as audio advertisements.
If you want an uncompromising experience without ads, you can either pay for Prime membership and gain access to a catalog of more than 2 million songs or pay $1 for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited and gain access to 50 million songs and all the latest new releases.
