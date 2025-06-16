Huawei will soon become one of the several brands to release a very powerful phone
There are only seven companies that have already launched phones with 20 GB or more RAM.
Although the flagship market is oversaturated with devices that more often than not offer the same hardware configuration every year, there’s still room for brands that really want to stand out to introduce innovative products.
When it comes to hardware, there are two ways a company can make its flagship product stand out. Either it uses hardware that’s more powerful than almost every other flagship available on the market, or it uses advanced technology that offers its product the upper hand in the battle for supremacy.
According to a new tip coming from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, Huawei will soon join the very short list of companies that have already released a phone with 20GB+ RAM.
Currently, there are seven companies that have experience in launching such powerful phones: Asus, Honor, Infinix, Nubia, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi. None of the “big” names like Apple, Motorola, Samsung or any other of the “established” brands are on the list, so the fact that Huawei indeed plans to release a 20GB+ RAM phone seems important.
Huawei recently introduced its new lineup of flagships, the Pura 80 series, and some of the models come with 16GB RAM, the highest amount of memory the Chinese company managed to pack inside one of its phones.
It’s important to mention that Huawei plans to launch a new flagship at the end of year. That new smartphone will feature a new flagship chip with improved energy efficiency, as well as 20GB+ RAM.
Huawei’s new flagship with 20GB+ RAM might be part of the Mate 80 series, which is expected to arrive later this fall, but this is just a guess based on previous history.
Huawei Mate X6 is one of the company's phones with the highest amount of RAM | Image credit: PhoneArena
Some older Huawei smartphones that come with 16GB RAM are the Mate X6, Pocket 2, Mate 60 RS Ultimate, Pura 70 Pro+, and Mate 60 Pro+, so there are plenty of options for those with specific needs when it comes to hardware.
