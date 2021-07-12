Best Apple deals on Cyber Monday 2021: last year's deals and what to expect

Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) Display 1.6 inches

394 x 324 pixels Hardware Apple S6

1GB RAM Storage 32GB, not expandable OS watchOS 6.x

Cyber Monday isn’t all about smartphones and tablets. On this date, there are plenty of offers on cool gadgets too. For example, the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) was $50 off last year at Amazon. The 44mm version of the Series 6 was also $50 off at Amazon. Target offered the Series 6 smartwatches with the same discount during Cyber Monday.Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch SE were $20 off at Best Buy. The older Apple Watch Series 3 saw a minor $15 discount, again at Best Buy.