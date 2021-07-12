$15/month 5G plan

Best Apple deals on Cyber Monday 2021: last year's deals and what to expect

Iskren Gaidarov
Best Apple deals on Cyber Monday 2021: last year's deals and what to expect
Cyber Monday deals on Apple devices never disappoint. The shopping event is one of the best in terms of great offers and a variety of products on sale. Cyber Monday 2021 wouldn’t be an exception to this rule. If you need to replace your iPhone or iPad with a new one, or want to join the world of smart gadgets, then Apple is offering plenty of choices.

For you, Apple fans, we will gather the best offers here when November 29 comes. While you wait for Cyber Monday, you might want to check what were the best Apple deals during last year’s event below. Make sure to check out our list of best Black Friday deals and expectations as well.

iPhone deals on Cyber Monday


There were plenty of iPhone 12 deals on last year’s Cyber Monday. Apple, for one, offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts with trade-in during Cyber Monday at its online store. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were $150 off at Walmart and $100 off at Best Buy, while Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 with new unlimited plan.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

2815 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $999 at Apple Deal $1000 at BestBuy Deal $1000 at Apple
Deal $1000 at AT&T Deal $1000 at Walmart Deal $1000 at Verizon $1099 at Amazon $1096 at eBay $1000 at Target $1180 at Newegg


The iPhone 12 mini was offered by AT&T for free with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan as well. The regular iPhone 12 was offered for free too, by T-Mobile with a trade-in and switch to the carrier.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

2815 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $829 at Apple Deal $830 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at Verizon
Deal $800 at AT&T Deal $780 at T-Mobile Deal $699 at Apple Deal $0 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at BestBuy $729 at Amazon $575 at eBay $305 at Newegg $315 at Walmart $1350 at QVC


AT&T offered the iPhone 11 for half the retail price with contract during Cyber Monday last year. Apple offered the same half-off offer with an eligible trade-in and a discount at its online store. The unlocked iPhone 11 was also $100 off on Walmart.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Display

6.1 inches
1792 x 828 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

3110 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $599 at Apple Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $645 at Newegg
Deal $600 at Target Buy at Amazon $500 at eBay $600 at BestBuy $900 at QVC


The iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off from Verizon, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. AT&T offered the phone with $700 savings if you trade-in an eligible device and sign a new unlimited plan.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Display

5.8 inches
2436 x 1125 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

3046 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $900 at Target Deal $900 at AT&T Deal $1000 at Verizon
Deal $1150 at Verizon Buy at Amazon $719 at eBay $569 at Newegg $900 at BestBuy


The iPhone SE (2020) was free on AT&T with new unlimited contract and eligible trade-in. The iPhone SE (2020) in particular was $150 off at Walmart with a choice of two prepaid carriers.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Display

4.7 inches
1334 x 750 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
3GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

1821 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $290 at Target Deal $180 at AT&T Deal $399 at Apple
Deal $400 at T-Mobile Deal $399 at Target Deal $400 at AT&T Deal $400 at Verizon $310 at eBay $320 at Newegg $504 at Overstock


The older iPhone XS and XR were offered by AT&T for $1/month with a new unlimited plan. The XR was offered for $5/month by Verizon too.

iPad deals on Cyber Monday


Probably one of the best offers on an Apple tablet was the one for the 10.2-inch iPad (2020) and its 128GB Cellular version, which was $200 off at Best Buy. For the discount to apply, you needed to sign a contract with Verizon. This offer is still available, and you can check it out by clicking the ‘Buy at Best Buy’ button below.

Apple iPad (2020)

Apple iPad (2020)

Display

10.2 inches
2160 x 1620 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
1.2 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12 Bionic

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

iPadOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $299 at Walmart Deal $374 at Newegg
Deal $330 at BestBuy Deal $15 at AT&T Deal $15 at Verizon Buy for $329


The 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro was 50 to $100 off at Amazon, depending on the storage and connectivity variant. The Apple Magic Keyboard for the same iPad saw a minor $20 discount at Amazon as well.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Display

12.9 inches
2732 x 2048 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12Z Bionic
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

9720 mAh

OS

iPadOS 13.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $999 at BestBuy


If you are looking for a smaller Apple tablet, then you might have liked the $50 off deal on the iPad Mini 5 at Best Buy. The offer was for the 64GB Wi-Fi only and the 256GB Cellular versions.

Apple iPad mini (2019)

Apple iPad mini (2019)

Display

7.9 inches
2048 x 1536 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12 Bionic
3GB RAM

Storage

256GB,

Battery

5058 mAh

OS

iPadOS 13.x

View full specs
Deal $400 at BestBuy


The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) was also $50 off, but at Amazon. The 4th Gen iPad Air had a modest discount of $30 at Amazon.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Display

10.9 inches
2360 x 1640 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic

Storage

64GB, not expandable

OS

iPadOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $539 at Walmart Deal $549 at Apple Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $600 at Target Deal $600 at Sam'sClub Deal $599 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Apple


Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday


Cyber Monday isn’t all about smartphones and tablets. On this date, there are plenty of offers on cool gadgets too. For example, the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) was $50 off last year at Amazon. The 44mm version of the Series 6 was also $50 off at Amazon. Target offered the Series 6 smartwatches with the same discount during Cyber Monday.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

Display

1.6 inches
394 x 324 pixels

Hardware

Apple S6
1GB RAM

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

watchOS 6.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $399 at Target Deal $399 at BestBuy
Deal $499 at BestBuy Deal $500 at Verizon Deal $500 at AT&T Deal $399 at Apple


Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch SE were $20 off at Best Buy. The older Apple Watch Series 3 saw a minor $15 discount, again at Best Buy.

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

Display

1.6 inches
394 x 324 pixels

Hardware

Apple S5
1GB RAM

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

watchOS 7.x

View full specs
Deal $329 at T-Mobile Deal $330 at AT&T Deal $330 at Verizon


Apple AirPods deals on Cyber Monday


The AirPods have become the perfect wireless earbuds for every iPhone user, and we must say, we’ve come to like them a lot too. There were plenty of deals on the Apple earbuds on last year’s Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro were $80 off at Walmart, while Amazon and Best Buy offered a smaller, $50 discount at their stores.

As for the regular AirPods, they saw some great deals too. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case were $60 off at Amazon. The non-wireless charging case version of the earbuds was $60 off at Amazon and $50 off at Best Buy.

