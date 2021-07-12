Best Apple deals on Cyber Monday 2021: last year's deals and what to expect

Best Apple deals on Cyber Monday 2021: last year's deals and what to expect0
iPhone deals on Cyber Monday
There were plenty of iPhone 12 deals on last year’s Cyber Monday. Apple, for one, offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts with trade-in during Cyber Monday at its online store. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were $150 off at Walmart and $100 off at Best Buy, while Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 with new unlimited plan.
The iPhone 12 mini was offered by AT&T for free with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan as well. The regular iPhone 12 was offered for free too, by T-Mobile with a trade-in and switch to the carrier.
AT&T offered the iPhone 11 for half the retail price with contract during Cyber Monday last year. Apple offered the same half-off offer with an eligible trade-in and a discount at its online store. The unlocked iPhone 11 was also $100 off on Walmart.
The iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off from Verizon, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones. AT&T offered the phone with $700 savings if you trade-in an eligible device and sign a new unlimited plan.
The iPhone SE (2020) was free on AT&T with new unlimited contract and eligible trade-in. The iPhone SE (2020) in particular was $150 off at Walmart with a choice of two prepaid carriers.
The older iPhone XS and XR were offered by AT&T for $1/month with a new unlimited plan. The XR was offered for $5/month by Verizon too.
iPad deals on Cyber Monday
Probably one of the best offers on an Apple tablet was the one for the 10.2-inch iPad (2020) and its 128GB Cellular version, which was $200 off at Best Buy. For the discount to apply, you needed to sign a contract with Verizon. This offer is still available, and you can check it out by clicking the ‘Buy at Best Buy’ button below.
The 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro was 50 to $100 off at Amazon, depending on the storage and connectivity variant. The Apple Magic Keyboard for the same iPad saw a minor $20 discount at Amazon as well.
If you are looking for a smaller Apple tablet, then you might have liked the $50 off deal on the iPad Mini 5 at Best Buy. The offer was for the 64GB Wi-Fi only and the 256GB Cellular versions.
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) was also $50 off, but at Amazon. The 4th Gen iPad Air had a modest discount of $30 at Amazon.
Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday isn’t all about smartphones and tablets. On this date, there are plenty of offers on cool gadgets too. For example, the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) was $50 off last year at Amazon. The 44mm version of the Series 6 was also $50 off at Amazon. Target offered the Series 6 smartwatches with the same discount during Cyber Monday.
Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch SE were $20 off at Best Buy. The older Apple Watch Series 3 saw a minor $15 discount, again at Best Buy.
Apple AirPods deals on Cyber Monday
The AirPods have become the perfect wireless earbuds for every iPhone user, and we must say, we’ve come to like them a lot too. There were plenty of deals on the Apple earbuds on last year’s Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro were $80 off at Walmart, while Amazon and Best Buy offered a smaller, $50 discount at their stores.
As for the regular AirPods, they saw some great deals too. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case were $60 off at Amazon. The non-wireless charging case version of the earbuds was $60 off at Amazon and $50 off at Best Buy.