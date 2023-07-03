Can the tipster who revealed in advance the "exclusive" iPhone 14 Pro color do it again this year?

Do you realize that we are probably just a little more than two months away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 series? And you know what that means. Soon we should start hearing more about the iPhone 16 line! And a few weeks after that, the iPhone 17 might be the topic of some leaks. But we are getting ahead of ourselves. Let's focus on some of the latest rumors about the color options being offered by Apple for the 2023 iPhone 15 line.





Unknownz21 said in a tweet that Earlier this year there was a rumor that called for Red to be the new "exclusive" color for the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, last month Twitter tipstersaid in a tweet that Red would not be the "special" iPhone 15 Pro color this year . However, according to 9to5Mac , another tipster who accurately posted last year before the fact that Apple would offer a Dark Purple color option for the iPhone 14 Pro line, has posted on Weibo that the new "exclusive" color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be a "crimson" Red.









While this tipster says that the new iPhone 15 Pro hue will not be as dark as the purple seen on the iPhone 14 Pro units, it is "still very deep." As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the tipster says that there will be a new Green color option. The color is said to be close to the green used on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 which was a light mint shade. From various rumors, other colors mentioned as possibilities for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models include Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Pink, and Blue.





The non-Pro iPhone 15 models are getting the Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary camera this year. They will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset which is currently employed on the iPhone 14 Pro line.







As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we should see a new titanium body. The premium 2023 iPhone models will be the only smartphones this year powered by a chipset produced using the 3nm process node (the A17 Bionic), and the iPhone 15 Pro Max should sport a periscope lens to deliver 5x-6x optical zoom. That would be a nice improvement from the 3x optical zoom currently available on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.





And don't forget that all iPhone 15 units, Pro and non-Pro, will be charged using USB-C which is replacing the proprietary Lightning port.

