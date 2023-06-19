These may turn out to be the striking colors of the iPhone 15

color









What might the colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus be?

Midnight

Starlight

Product Red

Pink

Blue

Midnight, Starlight and Product Red are familiar territory for Apple fans, so Blue and Pink are the two colors that are likely to get the most attention this year. These aren't the official names for these variants, as they are based on hearsay, but they do sound like great fresh picks for iPhone 15 colors... So long as the rumors turn out to be true. Midnight, Starlight and Product Red are familiar territory for Apple fans, so Blue and Pink are the two colors that are likely to get the most attention this year. These aren't the official names for these variants, as they are based on hearsay, but they do sound like great fresh picks for iPhone 15 colors...the rumors turn out to be true.





In our opinion, if Apple goes for Blue and Pink, they'd go with something vibrant and saturated. This rendition showcases an almost hot, neon-soaked pink, which really demands attention. While the our vision for blue is easier on the eyes, it is equally as energetic, as to be an equal to its sibling.











What colors can we expect to see on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max?

Space Gray

Silver

Gold

Deep Red

Traditionally, Apple has supplied fans with Space Gray, Silver and Gold variants for their bigger, more powerful models. From what we've heard, the Big A is likely to stick to tradition once again and we're not expecting massive shifts when it comes to these options, even if we'd love to be surprised. Traditionally, Apple has supplied fans with Space Gray, Silver and Gold variants for their bigger, more powerful models. From what we've heard, the Big A is likely to stick to tradition once again and we're not expecting massive shifts when it comes to these options, even if we'd love to be surprised.





That being said, word on the web was that a Deep Red variant might become unveiled too. But in the last week or so, leaks started saying that such a version won't be a thing after all. Regardless, we thought it would look cool, so we made a render of this Deep Red, almost crimson variation too.





So, time to circle back to the important part: we can't say for sure if any of these will actually be officially unveiled. The renders you've seen here are just an artist's interpretation of all of the rumors, which we've become witness to in the last months.





Will any of these become factual? Maybe! But until Apple pulls the curtains and shows us its latest series of iPhones for real, nothing is certain. September seems far away, but with sweet summer being here, time will fly by rather quickly.





And in the meantime, you can ask yourself: if these were the actual colors, which one would you get? And in the meantime, you can ask yourself: if these were thecolors, which one wouldget?