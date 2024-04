Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)

iPhone 15

Yes, my iPhone 13 mini isn’t exactly as snappy as it used to be, but it’s still flagship-grade fast, and I don’t think my iPhone 15 Pro Max makes my iPhone 13 feel “slow”; the biggest difference in performance I’ve noticed is when it comes to (re)launching apps - the iPhone 15 Pro is much better in this regards thanks to having more (and faster) RAM

Yes, my iPhone 13 mini’s battery doesn’t last as long as it used to - not to mention, the mini model was never built with stellar endurance in mind to begin with; but that’s normal, and also - the larger iPhone 13 models actually had amazing battery life - in fact, many user find that the iPhone 13 Pro Max can outlast the iPhone 15 Pro Max

When it comes to the camera, which is the highlight of Apple’s upgrade pitch, I’d say my iPhone 13’s camera continues to serve me well to this day, and even impresses me; like during my recent trip to Turkey, when (with some editing) I was able to capture some great pictures and videos; sure, my iPhone 13 doesn’t have the iPhone 15’s resolution, dynamic range, or zoom flexibility (all valid selling points) but if I told you I really missed my iPhone 15 Pro Max , I’d be lying

Apple’s latest pitch for upgrading to iPhone 15 raises some questions: Do we need a new iPhone release every year?





iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro Max

In case it wasn’t clear, Apple’s attempt to convince me/you to upgrade tois pretty unconvincing.As someone who’s used the iPhone 15 Pro Max for a few months now, my pitch for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 users would’ve looked more like this:Although I’ve criticized Apple for the overall repetitive aesthetic of the iPhone in the past four years, theof theshould (arguably) lead the pitch for upgrading from iPhone 11/; I’d start with the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro andare lighter than their iPhone 12 Pro counterparts despite bringing vastly improved hardware in all areas; the thinner bezels are also worth noting as they not only make theseries look more premium, but also make the latest iPhones feel more compact- although Apple has chosen the high-res 48MP camera, Action mode, and Cinematic mode for its pitch, I find the vastly improved image processing of theseries to be the most important (and most marketable) camera upgrade compared to any older iPhone; I’m talking about the tremendously improved HDR processing, lack of excessive sharpening, better low-light photos; and the much improved (automatic) Portrait mode experience with better edge detection, including data transfer speeds - theseries run circles around theand iPhone 11 in terms of endurance, and people would love to know more about that, Apple; also, why are we playing down the presence of USB-C on? Let’s make a bigger push - you’re stuck with it anyway…is another huge reason to get a new iPhone if you ask me, but Apple doesn’t think so, leaving the iPhone’s magnetic superpowers out of the comparison with the iPhone 11; for example, my MagSafe battery pack has become the single iPhone accessory I carry with me wherever I go/travel, and other MagSafe accessories (like wallets, cases, and chargers) have been fan-favorites for ages nowWhether you care about it, or notice the added smoothness or not, theof themust be part of the pitch for upgrading from iPhone 11/ 12 to; not to mention, thePro’s display gets like a billion times brighter than the displays of the iPhone 11/12, which is a legitimate benefitAll that said, and going back to my point from the intro… What aboutandusers - do I disagree with Apple, thinking they need to upgrade to? Well, it depends…For example, theshould be a pretty solid upgrade from the vanillaormodels for most people, and in virtually all areas. After all, thewas basically the same phone as, which madea big upgrade. But the same doesn’t hold true for iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro users.However, speaking from experience, as an(mini) user who’s been using thefor months now, my take might be slightly cheap and controversial…In the end, Apple’s new harmless little “reasons to upgrade to iPhone 15” webpage raises a few interesting questions (I’ve asked before):Do you need to upgrade every year? Apparently, Apple doesn’t think so, and that’s in the face of all the tech nerds (like me) who criticize new iPhones for bringing few upgrades over the previous model; Apple’s (implied) answer is that the latest iPhone is actually made for people still rocking 3-5 year-old iPhones, and I… agreeDo we need a new iPhone every year, or would a biannual release schedule be enough for most people? Of course, this question stands for every Android flagship phone too, and can have a nuanced answer - some people would be perfectly fine with “one iPhone every two years”, and might never notice the difference; however, with a two-year upgrade cycle, those with older iPhones might have to wait a bit too long to upgrade…Are the new vanilla iPhone models just the “S” version of last year’s phone, and are the Pro models the “real new iPhone” (but only compared to last year’s vanilla iPhone)? If you ask me, the answer is yes, and yes; as I said earlier, people upgrading tofrom the vanillawill see many noticeable differences, while those upgrading from the- not so much…Should Apple leave iPhone comparisons to PhoneArena, because our iPhone comparisons are less biassed and far more detailed? Sure…