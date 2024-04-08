Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)

But there’s a bit more to it…





Apple is weirdly honest: “You don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 from iPhone 14 or iPhone 13”

iPhone 15

Recommended Stories

iPhone 15

Aaand that’s about it.





Apple’s attempt to convince people to upgrade to iPhone 15 is an unconvincing, missed opportunity: Here’s how you do it, Apple!

To get one thing out of the way, Apple’s new iPhone comparison webpage, which wants to show you exactly what you’re missing if you have an old iPhone compared to the latest model, is… pretty basic.Of course, Apple’s pitch is led by the high-res 48MP primary camera found on the newseries, and continues with the iPhone 15’s ability to zoom without loss in quality, as well as the Action and Cinematic modes. A small section with a single sentence is saved for the USB-C port Apple was forced to adopt by the European Union.Cupertino also makes sure to tell you the latest A16 Bionic chip “has an X amount of extra GPU power compared to your older iPhone”, which (if I had to guess) won’t convince anyone to upgrade.The comparison is wrapped up by the notorious Dynamic Island, which “bubbles up your flight status, music, and more so you don’t miss anything”, and a side-by-side image of your iPhone next to themodel you’ve picked to compare it against.