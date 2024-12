Class-leading AI for $500 - the real (and only) reason to buy a Pixel 9a in 2025?

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Apple Intelligence

Pixel 9a

Google’s AI isn’t just for fun - my Pixel can help me design things, edit photos, and get pro-grade audio edits with just a click

Pixel 9a

Recommended Stories

Pixel 9a

Is Google’s AI going to be enough to make you buy a Pixel 9a over a Samsung/iPhone?

Pixel 9a

mid-range phones

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a

mid-range phone

Pixel 9a might be the only mid-range phone worth buying if you care about AI

Pixel 9a

mid-range phone

mid-range phone

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

Galaxy A56

Not to mention the iPhone 15 , which went for $800, and is getting exactly zero Apple Intelligence features. For the record, iPhone SE 4 is about to change that, rumored to bringfor a similar price as the- but Google's AI is already leaps and bounds ahead of Apple’s. So there’s that.Again, we’re talking about putting high-quality AI tools into the hands of people for less than $500. Whether you’re a student, a small business owner (maybe you design stuff on Pixel Studio?), or someone who simply doesn’t want to spend $1,000 on a phone (that’d be me), theoffers AI that’s truly practical and powerful.The Magic Eraser, for example. It’s like having a mini version of Photoshop in your pocket - letting you effortlessly remove photobombers, wires, or… exes from your pictures. And you don’t need advanced editing skills or pricey software - just tap, and it’s done.The Audio Magic Eraser (a feature I’ve played with in noisy environments like bars or busy streets) is another potential life-saver. It removes background noise from videos, turning an unusable clip into something shareable. I haven’t had the chance to use it as much as I could, but it’s an undeniably powerful editing tool.For instance, pro-grade video editing software like Apple’s Final Cut will charge you $300 for access to features like this one (including the rest of the software, of course.The point is that Google is democratizing AI in a way that few competitors are even attempting.Instead of restricting advanced features to $1,000+ devices, they’re putting these tools in a $500 phone. Sure, themay not have the fastest charging or the latest battery tech (and I sure wish it did!), but its practical functionality might just make up for some of the (usual) imperfections.Well, that’s going to be a question you’d have to answer.As I alluded, thehas its limitations - the rumored 18W charging speed sounds dreadfully slow; despite the awesome AI, Tensor is (at best) a mid-range chip; and I think Samsung and Apple’s overall software experience (AI aside) is better and more reliable.But you know what… Maybedon’t need to compete in terms of specs - at least not all of them. While top-of-the-line hardware is a must for a flagship, thecan get away with using the Tensor G4 chip, and a smaller 6.3-inch screen. So, perhaps focusing on useful innovation (like Google’s AI) is a good idea.If thesucceeds (whatever that means in Google’s world), it could force competitors to rethink theirstrategies. Maybe budget phones will prioritize software experience over flashy, redundant hardware; or maybe Apple will finally give us a mid-range iPhone worth buying (spoiler alert: yes, that’s coming).In the end, themight seem like just another, but it’s also going to be the onlywith flagship-grade AI - proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to access cutting-edge technology.The phone is expected to drop this spring, alongside the Galaxy A56 and(the competition will be fierce!), and if I were you, I’d probably give it a closer look. It might not turn heads with just about anything else design, but it will be able to do some things the competition simply can’t - and if that’s not worth $500, what is?Certainly not the notch comeback on the. Or the macro camera on the. Wink, wink.