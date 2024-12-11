Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Class-leading AI for $500 - the real (and only) reason to buy a Pixel 9a in 2025?

Editorials Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In today’s smartphone market, the phrase “affordable smartphone” often means “we left out some features to cut costs.” But Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a gets another chance at changing this narrative and (potentially) redefine what “affordable” means.

Of course, there are the rumored hardware upgrades compared to the previous generation - like refreshed design, the Tensor G4 chip, the larger 5,000 mAh battery, etc.

However, I’d argue the Pixel’s (pretty much only) specialty feature is and is going to be… Google’s AI.

And while other phone makers like Samsung and Apple are yet to bring class-leading AI to their mid-range phones, the affordable Pixel 9a is expected to give you more or less the same advanced AI features as my $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

But what does this mean for the average consumer?

Pixel 9a will put class-leading (useful!) AI features in your pocket for less than $500 - and that’s something Samsung and Apple can’t do yet


See, Google’s Pixel phones - from the flagship Pro models to the mid-range A-series, all rely on the Tensor chips and Google’s advanced AI features many other phones can’t touch (just yet) - although that’s changing as we speak/write/read. The Pixel 9a is no exception.

Features like real-time language translation and transcript, “Magical” photo editing, and class-leading voice typing can be game-changers for the right type of user. To get more personal, for instance, tools like Pixel Studio on my Pixel 9 Pro Fold make designing original images with simple text promos feel too easy to be true. I strongly recommend trying Pixel Studio out if you have a Pixel that supports it.

The point is that unlike competitors, who love locking features behind their flagship models, Google doesn’t hold back - the Pixel 9a will likely deliver many of the same capabilities as its pricier siblings. And that’s pretty remarkable as AI is getting better and more useful.

Meanwhile, there is the mid-range Galaxy A55, which has… Circle to Search. And that’s about it.

Not to mention the iPhone 15, which went for $800, and is getting exactly zero Apple Intelligence features. For the record, iPhone SE 4 is about to change that, rumored to bring Apple Intelligence for a similar price as the Pixel 9a - but Google's AI is already leaps and bounds ahead of Apple’s. So there’s that.

Google’s AI isn’t just for fun - my Pixel can help me design things, edit photos, and get pro-grade audio edits with just a click


Again, we’re talking about putting high-quality AI tools into the hands of people for less than $500. Whether you’re a student, a small business owner (maybe you design stuff on Pixel Studio?), or someone who simply doesn’t want to spend $1,000 on a phone (that’d be me), the Pixel 9a offers AI that’s truly practical and powerful.

The Magic Eraser, for example. It’s like having a mini version of Photoshop in your pocket - letting you effortlessly remove photobombers, wires, or… exes from your pictures. And you don’t need advanced editing skills or pricey software - just tap, and it’s done.

The Audio Magic Eraser (a feature I’ve played with in noisy environments like bars or busy streets) is another potential life-saver. It removes background noise from videos, turning an unusable clip into something shareable. I haven’t had the chance to use it as much as I could, but it’s an undeniably powerful editing tool.

For instance, pro-grade video editing software like Apple’s Final Cut will charge you $300 for access to features like this one (including the rest of the software, of course.

The point is that Google is democratizing AI in a way that few competitors are even attempting.

Instead of restricting advanced features to $1,000+ devices, they’re putting these tools in a $500 phone. Sure, the Pixel 9a may not have the fastest charging or the latest battery tech (and I sure wish it did!), but its practical functionality might just make up for some of the (usual) imperfections.

Is Google’s AI going to be enough to make you buy a Pixel 9a over a Samsung/iPhone?


Well, that’s going to be a question you’d have to answer.

As I alluded, the Pixel 9a has its limitations - the rumored 18W charging speed sounds dreadfully slow; despite the awesome AI, Tensor is (at best) a mid-range chip; and I think Samsung and Apple’s overall software experience (AI aside) is better and more reliable.

But you know what… Maybe mid-range phones don’t need to compete in terms of specs - at least not all of them. While top-of-the-line hardware is a must for a flagship, the Pixel 9a can get away with using the Tensor G4 chip, and a smaller 6.3-inch screen. So, perhaps focusing on useful innovation (like Google’s AI) is a good idea.

If the Pixel 9a succeeds (whatever that means in Google’s world), it could force competitors to rethink their mid-range phone strategies. Maybe budget phones will prioritize software experience over flashy, redundant hardware; or maybe Apple will finally give us a mid-range iPhone worth buying (spoiler alert: yes, that’s coming).

Pixel 9a might be the only mid-range phone worth buying if you care about AI


In the end, the Pixel 9a might seem like just another mid-range phone, but it’s also going to be the only mid-range phone with flagship-grade AI - proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to access cutting-edge technology.

The phone is expected to drop this spring, alongside the Galaxy A56 and iPhone SE 4 (the competition will be fierce!), and if I were you, I’d probably give it a closer look. It might not turn heads with just about anything else design, but it will be able to do some things the competition simply can’t - and if that’s not worth $500, what is?

Certainly not the notch comeback on the iPhone SE 4. Or the macro camera on the Galaxy A56. Wink, wink.
