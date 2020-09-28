One US retailer has started selling the unannounced $50 Chromecast with Google TV









Incredibly enough, several different people have even managed to pick up early copies of the "Chromecast with Google TV", leaving the aforementioned retailer after spending a measly $49.99. Keep in mind that the diminutive digital media player can't be purchased online just yet, and even offline, being able to buy one of these puppies before they're properly released is simply a matter of luck.





In other words, not all physical Home Depot locations have the redesigned and upgraded Chromecast in stock right now, although that's obviously set to change in the very near future. Accompanied by a handy remote codenamed Abbey, "Sabrina" is prepared to match the state-of-the-art 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision technologies of Amazon's priciest Fire TV Stick variant at the moment, which also happens to cost 50 bucks.





As the apparent official moniker suggests, the new Chromecast with Google TV will come with a rebranded version of the current Android TV platform on the software side of things including native access to everything from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and yes, Amazon Prime Video to Spotify, YouTube, and YouTube TV.





Prematurely made available in a white hue marketed as "snow", the oval-shaped video streamer is also expected to sport black and pink finishes to take on the black-only Fire TV Stick 4K. Naturally, Google Assistant integration should play a key role in snatching customers away from Amazon, although the e-commerce giant's Alexa voice remote is no pushover either when it comes to living room convenience.



