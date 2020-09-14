Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Google's new Chromecast dongle may herald the end of Android TV, priced to move

by Daniel Petrov
Sep 14, 2020, 7:22 AM
Google's new Chromecast dongle may herald the end of Android TV, priced to move
Google's Chromecast media streaming technology already comes built into some TVs and displays, but those unfortunate enough to lack such gear, will soon be able to add it with a new Chromecast dongle.

Heretofore known as Google's 'Sabrina' project, the new take on Amazon Fire and Roku TV sticks may actually be called Chromecast with Google TV, heralding a new era for the search giant at an expected sub-$50 (read: $49) price of the dongle.

New Chromecast with Google (not Android) TV stick specs and features


Likely to be announced as part of Google's Nest home automation brand, the new Chromecast dongle is expected to sport the Netflix and Disney+ apps preinstalled, but will also let you cast your own content, complete with Google Assistant voice operation. Google is also rumored to add its Stadia cloud gaming service to the list of entertainment options, pulling you deeper in its budding media ecosystem.

The Google TV dongle is rumored to sport a dedicated Amlogic media processor and 4K HDR Dolby Vision output as far as hardware goes. In terms of looks, the smooth and rounded soap-y form of the device is said to feature a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in black, white, and pink colors, complete with its own remote, too, as any self-respecting media streamer these days.



The new $49 Chromecast with Google TV dongle is meant to take on the popular Roku TV Stick or Amazon's Fire with the aggressive price tag and reportedly a brand new interface with Android underpinning the whole shebang.


