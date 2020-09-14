Google's new Chromecast dongle may herald the end of Android TV, priced to move
Heretofore known as Google's 'Sabrina' project, the new take on Amazon Fire and Roku TV sticks may actually be called Chromecast with Google TV, heralding a new era for the search giant at an expected sub-$50 (read: $49) price of the dongle.
New Chromecast with Google (not Android) TV stick specs and features
The Google TV dongle is rumored to sport a dedicated Amlogic media processor and 4K HDR Dolby Vision output as far as hardware goes. In terms of looks, the smooth and rounded soap-y form of the device is said to feature a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in black, white, and pink colors, complete with its own remote, too, as any self-respecting media streamer these days.
Google’s new Chromecast TV dongle design and interface leaks
The new $49 Chromecast with Google TV dongle is meant to take on the popular Roku TV Stick or Amazon's Fire with the aggressive price tag and reportedly a brand new interface with Android underpinning the whole shebang.
Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK).— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020