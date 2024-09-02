The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon
Today is a great day if you are a Bose fan in the market for a new, top-quality audio product. Not only are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II cheaper on Amazon, but the retailer has also discounted Bose's new QuietComfort headphones. And if you want a new capable Bluetooth speaker, you can snag the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II at a lovely 30% discount.
With its great sound, good durability, and battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers great value for money, especially for $100 off its price. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so don't waste time and get this awesome speaker at a sweet discount today!
Moreover, it packs an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, giving it good protection against particles, though not a complete one, and letting it survive water jets from any direction. So, as long as you don't submerge it, it should work fine even if you spill something on it.
With its great sound, good durability, and battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers great value for money, especially for $100 off its price. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so don't waste time and get this awesome speaker at a sweet discount today!
