The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver: Save $100! Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver color for $100 off its price on Amazon. The speaker delivers great sound and supports Siri and Google Assistant. It's a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today! $100 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers 360-degree audio and delivers great sound typical for a Bose device. In addition to that, it supports Siri and Google Assistant and even comes equipped with a built-in microphone.Moreover, it packs an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, giving it good protection against particles, though not a complete one, and letting it survive water jets from any direction. So, as long as you don't submerge it, it should work fine even if you spill something on it.As for its battery life, it offers up to 17 hours of listening time on one charge. Another cool feature is the built-in handle that lets you carry it around more easily.With its great sound, good durability, and battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers great value for money, especially for $100 off its price. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so don't waste time and get this awesome speaker at a sweet discount today!