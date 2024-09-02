Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon
Today is a great day if you are a Bose fan in the market for a new, top-quality audio product. Not only are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II cheaper on Amazon, but the retailer has also discounted Bose's new QuietComfort headphones. And if you want a new capable Bluetooth speaker, you can snag the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II at a lovely 30% discount.

Thanks to this price cut, you can save $100 on this device and pay less than $230 to enjoy great sound while chilling with your friends outside. We suggest hurrying up, though, as the deal has been running for a couple of weeks. Such substantial discounts are rare for this speaker, and they don't last long.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver: Save $100!

Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver color for $100 off its price on Amazon. The speaker delivers great sound and supports Siri and Google Assistant. It's a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers 360-degree audio and delivers great sound typical for a Bose device. In addition to that, it supports Siri and Google Assistant and even comes equipped with a built-in microphone.

Moreover, it packs an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, giving it good protection against particles, though not a complete one, and letting it survive water jets from any direction. So, as long as you don't submerge it, it should work fine even if you spill something on it.

As for its battery life, it offers up to 17 hours of listening time on one charge. Another cool feature is the built-in handle that lets you carry it around more easily.

With its great sound, good durability, and battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers great value for money, especially for $100 off its price. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so don't waste time and get this awesome speaker at a sweet discount today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
77 stories
02 Sep, 2024
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon The capable JBL Flip 6 speaker sells for under $100, making it a true bargain
30 Aug, 2024
The loud and durable Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is heavily discounted at Best Buy once again Stunning Amazon deal knocks the Marshall Emberton II down to a new record-low price
29 Aug, 2024
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless