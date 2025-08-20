Pixel 8 gets a hefty discount, and I’d definitely choose it over the Pixel 10 at this price
The phone still packs a punch and offers a lot of value at $129 off. Save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While I’m a Galaxy fan, I can appreciate a solid deal on a capable Pixel phone. That’s why I wanted to share that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $129 discount on the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage in Hazel. This lets you get one for just under $570 instead of $700. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if there’s an issue with your newly purchased smartphone.
Now, I know that Google is expected to announce its latest Pixel 10 lineup today; however, I also believe that the Pixel 8 is a strong offer at its current price on Amazon and still brings a lot to the table, even as an older model. Not to mention, the Pixel 9s aren’t heavily discounted right now, and you likely won’t be able to save big on Google’s upcoming phones without a trade-in or a hefty data plan. So, going for this Pixel 8 deal looks like a smart choice for me, especially if you don’t need all the firepower the newer models offer.
Now add a 4,575mAh battery that has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that’s well worth its price. So, if you think it fits the bill for you, don’t wait around—save with this deal now!
Now, I know that Google is expected to announce its latest Pixel 10 lineup today; however, I also believe that the Pixel 8 is a strong offer at its current price on Amazon and still brings a lot to the table, even as an older model. Not to mention, the Pixel 9s aren’t heavily discounted right now, and you likely won’t be able to save big on Google’s upcoming phones without a trade-in or a hefty data plan. So, going for this Pixel 8 deal looks like a smart choice for me, especially if you don’t need all the firepower the newer models offer.
Rocking a Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can still tackle most tasks with ease, while its 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy YouTube videos in high quality. And being a Pixel phone, it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front-facing snapper for selfies, complemented by Google’s famous image-processing magic.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: