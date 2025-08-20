Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Pixel 8 gets a hefty discount, and I’d definitely choose it over the Pixel 10 at this price

The phone still packs a punch and offers a lot of value at $129 off. Save while you can!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel 8.
While I’m a Galaxy fan, I can appreciate a solid deal on a capable Pixel phone. That’s why I wanted to share that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $129 discount on the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage in Hazel. This lets you get one for just under $570 instead of $700. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if there’s an issue with your newly purchased smartphone.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $129 on Amazon!

$129 off (18%)
A third-party merchant on Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for $129 off its price, letting you get one for just under $570. The phone still delivers speedy performance and I think it's worth getting at this price. So, don't hesitate—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 8 128GB in Rose: Save $184 on Amazon!

$184 off (26%)
If you want to save more, feel free to go for the Pixel 8 in Rose, which is selling for $184 off its price on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $516.
Buy at Amazon


Now, I know that Google is expected to announce its latest Pixel 10 lineup today; however, I also believe that the Pixel 8 is a strong offer at its current price on Amazon and still brings a lot to the table, even as an older model. Not to mention, the Pixel 9s aren’t heavily discounted right now, and you likely won’t be able to save big on Google’s upcoming phones without a trade-in or a hefty data plan. So, going for this Pixel 8 deal looks like a smart choice for me, especially if you don’t need all the firepower the newer models offer.

Rocking a Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can still tackle most tasks with ease, while its 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy YouTube videos in high quality. And being a Pixel phone, it takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front-facing snapper for selfies, complemented by Google’s famous image-processing magic.

Now add a 4,575mAh battery that has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that’s well worth its price. So, if you think it fits the bill for you, don’t wait around—save with this deal now!

Pixel 8 gets a hefty discount, and I’d definitely choose it over the Pixel 10 at this price
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless