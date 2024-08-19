Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon
If you want a pair of new Bose headphones, the new premium QuietComfort cans are currently on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon. So, we suggest treating yourself to a pair now while these fellas are still discounted. However, if you are in the market for a new Bose Bluetooth speaker instead, you should definitely continue reading ahead.

In addition to that lovely price cut on the new QuietComfort headphones, Amazon is also offering a $100 markdown on Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth speaker. This means it's cutting the device's price by 30%, allowing you to snag a unit for under $230 by taking advantage of this offer.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): Save $100 on Amazon!

Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) on Amazon and save $100. The speaker great sound and can work with your phone's voice assistant. It's great value for money, so act fast and save today!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that this speaker rarely sees such a significant price drop. And when it does, the markdown doesn't last long. So, it's just crucial to act quickly on this one, as the offer may expire soon.

Delivering 360-degree audio, the SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers amazing sound, just like you would expect from a Bose product. Additionally, it boasts a built-in microphone and supports both Siri and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the playback with your voice.

This bad boy has great durability as well, sporting a solid IP55 dust and water resistance rating. In other words, it's dust-protected — though not completely dust-tight — and can withstand water jets from any direction. Just don't submerge it in water. Moreover, the speaker delivers up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge and even sports a built-in handle for easier carrying.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers a lot, and it's great value for money, especially at its current $100 discount. So, don't waste any more time and save on one now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
69 stories
19 Aug, 2024
The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
17 Aug, 2024
The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
13 Aug, 2024
The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024
Incredible Amazon deal knocks the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker down to its best price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless