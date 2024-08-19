The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you want a pair of new Bose headphones, the new premium QuietComfort cans are currently on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon. So, we suggest treating yourself to a pair now while these fellas are still discounted. However, if you are in the market for a new Bose Bluetooth speaker instead, you should definitely continue reading ahead.
It's worth noting that this speaker rarely sees such a significant price drop. And when it does, the markdown doesn't last long. So, it's just crucial to act quickly on this one, as the offer may expire soon.
This bad boy has great durability as well, sporting a solid IP55 dust and water resistance rating. In other words, it's dust-protected — though not completely dust-tight — and can withstand water jets from any direction. Just don't submerge it in water. Moreover, the speaker delivers up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge and even sports a built-in handle for easier carrying.
Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers a lot, and it's great value for money, especially at its current $100 discount. So, don't waste any more time and save on one now!
In addition to that lovely price cut on the new QuietComfort headphones, Amazon is also offering a $100 markdown on Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth speaker. This means it's cutting the device's price by 30%, allowing you to snag a unit for under $230 by taking advantage of this offer.
It's worth noting that this speaker rarely sees such a significant price drop. And when it does, the markdown doesn't last long. So, it's just crucial to act quickly on this one, as the offer may expire soon.
Delivering 360-degree audio, the SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers amazing sound, just like you would expect from a Bose product. Additionally, it boasts a built-in microphone and supports both Siri and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the playback with your voice.
This bad boy has great durability as well, sporting a solid IP55 dust and water resistance rating. In other words, it's dust-protected — though not completely dust-tight — and can withstand water jets from any direction. Just don't submerge it in water. Moreover, the speaker delivers up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge and even sports a built-in handle for easier carrying.
Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II offers a lot, and it's great value for money, especially at its current $100 discount. So, don't waste any more time and save on one now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Aug, 2024The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
17 Aug, 2024The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
13 Aug, 2024The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024Incredible Amazon deal knocks the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker down to its best price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: