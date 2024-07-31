The tiny yet powerful Bose SoundLink Flex speaker drops to new record low price on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex in Black: Save $40 on Amazon! The Bose SoundLink Flex is available for $40 off on Amazon, setting a new all-time low for this model. With its robust design, amazing sound, and excellent value, it's a real bargain. Save on one now! $40 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex may be small, but punches way above its weight. It delivers clear and crisp sound without any strange boosts in the highs or mids, letting you catch every detail in your favorite songs. Plus, it can get pretty loud for such a tiny speaker.Additionally, this bad boy is ready for any adventure, boasting a reliable IP67 rating, giving it full protection against dust particles. It's also water-resistant and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is solid, too, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.On the downside, the speaker doesn't have a headphone jack, and it uses an older Bluetooth 4.2 technology. However, it does have a built-in microphone, which is handy if you take a lot of calls.Overall, the SoundLink Flex is compact, rugged, and ideal for outdoor use. It delivers impressive sound and is a total bargain for $40 off. Act fast and save on this handsome fella now while you can!