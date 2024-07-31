The tiny yet powerful Bose SoundLink Flex speaker drops to new record low price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
In the market for a new easy-to-carry Bluetooth speaker, are we? Well, then, act fast and snag the Bose SoundLink Flex in Black through this deal!
Right now, this sweet speaker is on sale for $40 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it with a lovely 27% discount and pay less than $110 for a pretty awesome Bose speaker. And while it isn't as huge as the $50 price cut the Chilled Lilac color option enjoyed recently, the current markdown brings the cost of the Black-colored variant to a new all-time low. In other words, you can now grab this awesome speaker at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
The Bose SoundLink Flex may be small, but punches way above its weight. It delivers clear and crisp sound without any strange boosts in the highs or mids, letting you catch every detail in your favorite songs. Plus, it can get pretty loud for such a tiny speaker.
Additionally, this bad boy is ready for any adventure, boasting a reliable IP67 rating, giving it full protection against dust particles. It's also water-resistant and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is solid, too, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
Overall, the SoundLink Flex is compact, rugged, and ideal for outdoor use. It delivers impressive sound and is a total bargain for $40 off. Act fast and save on this handsome fella now while you can!
Right now, this sweet speaker is on sale for $40 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it with a lovely 27% discount and pay less than $110 for a pretty awesome Bose speaker. And while it isn't as huge as the $50 price cut the Chilled Lilac color option enjoyed recently, the current markdown brings the cost of the Black-colored variant to a new all-time low. In other words, you can now grab this awesome speaker at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
The Bose SoundLink Flex may be small, but punches way above its weight. It delivers clear and crisp sound without any strange boosts in the highs or mids, letting you catch every detail in your favorite songs. Plus, it can get pretty loud for such a tiny speaker.
Additionally, this bad boy is ready for any adventure, boasting a reliable IP67 rating, giving it full protection against dust particles. It's also water-resistant and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is solid, too, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
On the downside, the speaker doesn't have a headphone jack, and it uses an older Bluetooth 4.2 technology. However, it does have a built-in microphone, which is handy if you take a lot of calls.
Overall, the SoundLink Flex is compact, rugged, and ideal for outdoor use. It delivers impressive sound and is a total bargain for $40 off. Act fast and save on this handsome fella now while you can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
31 Jul, 2024The tiny yet powerful Bose SoundLink Flex speaker drops to new record low price on Amazon
29 Jul, 2024Get your groove on with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, now 20% off at Amazon
22 Jul, 2024The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
18 Jul, 2024Now's the time to snag the JBL Flip 6 at one of its lowest prices on Amazon
10 Jul, 2024Walmart's superb summer sale promo on the old but gold JBL Xtreme 2 can't get any better
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: