Amazon sells this Bose SoundLink Flex model at its best price for a limited time

By
0comments
This Bose SoundLink Flex model can be yours for 34% off on Amazon, but only for a limited time
Are you looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker for the summer months? Well, Amazon has dropped an incredible offer you might be interested in. For a short while, the merchant gives you 34% off the Bose SoundLink Flex in one coating. We're talking about the limited-edition Chilled Lilac.

Save $50 on the Bose SoundLink Flex in Chilled Lilac

The Bose SoundLink Flex is one of those speakers that rarely get discounted. Last available at 20% off in April, this puppy is now 34% cheaper than usual, which is also its best price to our knowledge. Only one color is discounted at the time of writing: the special edition Chilled Lilac, which was introduced earlier this year. Don't miss out.
$50 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $50 on the SoundLink Flex at Walmart

Amazon isn't the only seller that gives you a super-rare discount on the SoundLink Flex in Chilled Lilac. In fact, the same $50 price cut is up for grabs at Walmart. If this is your preferred store, feel free to get your new floatable Bose speaker straight from there.
$50 off (34%)
$99
$149
Buy at Walmart

If you're familiar with discounts on Bose speakers, you undoubtedly know those don't come very often. We last saw this floatable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the summer at discounted prices in April! As if that's not enough, this special edition color has never been available at such low prices, at least not to our knowledge. Usually, you can get this bad boy for 20% off its roughly $150 MSRP.

While Amazon's deal is remarkable, it's not the only place to score a bargain on the SoundLink Flex. The same model in Chilled Lilac is also available at Walmart. Should you prefer this seller, feel free to go for Walmart's $50 discount while it's still available.

The SoundLink Flex is compact and sturdy, plus it can even float on water! The speaker boasts an IP67 rating, so it's perfectly suitable for the shower, the pool, and anywhere else you might want to bring your favorite jams.

Sound-wise, this bad boy doesn't mess around. You get plenty of detail and can clearly distinguish all instrumentals on any particular song. With no distortions and a good amount of low-end, this $150 speaker should meet most casual users' needs.

A cool perk here is the included microphone, something many other budget Bluetooth speakers (and not-so-affordable ones) don't have. For instance, the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 lacks a built-in mic.

With a 12-hour battery life, the Bose SoundLink Flex is indeed a fantastic option for casual users. If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to get one on the cheap, act fast and save 34% through Amazon's (or Walmart's) superb promo!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless