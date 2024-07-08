Amazon sells this Bose SoundLink Flex model at its best price for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker for the summer months? Well, Amazon has dropped an incredible offer you might be interested in. For a short while, the merchant gives you 34% off the Bose SoundLink Flex in one coating. We're talking about the limited-edition Chilled Lilac.
If you're familiar with discounts on Bose speakers, you undoubtedly know those don't come very often. We last saw this floatable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the summer at discounted prices in April! As if that's not enough, this special edition color has never been available at such low prices, at least not to our knowledge. Usually, you can get this bad boy for 20% off its roughly $150 MSRP.
The SoundLink Flex is compact and sturdy, plus it can even float on water! The speaker boasts an IP67 rating, so it's perfectly suitable for the shower, the pool, and anywhere else you might want to bring your favorite jams.
A cool perk here is the included microphone, something many other budget Bluetooth speakers (and not-so-affordable ones) don't have. For instance, the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 lacks a built-in mic.
With a 12-hour battery life, the Bose SoundLink Flex is indeed a fantastic option for casual users. If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to get one on the cheap, act fast and save 34% through Amazon's (or Walmart's) superb promo!
If you're familiar with discounts on Bose speakers, you undoubtedly know those don't come very often. We last saw this floatable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the summer at discounted prices in April! As if that's not enough, this special edition color has never been available at such low prices, at least not to our knowledge. Usually, you can get this bad boy for 20% off its roughly $150 MSRP.
While Amazon's deal is remarkable, it's not the only place to score a bargain on the SoundLink Flex. The same model in Chilled Lilac is also available at Walmart. Should you prefer this seller, feel free to go for Walmart's $50 discount while it's still available.
The SoundLink Flex is compact and sturdy, plus it can even float on water! The speaker boasts an IP67 rating, so it's perfectly suitable for the shower, the pool, and anywhere else you might want to bring your favorite jams.
Sound-wise, this bad boy doesn't mess around. You get plenty of detail and can clearly distinguish all instrumentals on any particular song. With no distortions and a good amount of low-end, this $150 speaker should meet most casual users' needs.
A cool perk here is the included microphone, something many other budget Bluetooth speakers (and not-so-affordable ones) don't have. For instance, the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 lacks a built-in mic.
With a 12-hour battery life, the Bose SoundLink Flex is indeed a fantastic option for casual users. If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to get one on the cheap, act fast and save 34% through Amazon's (or Walmart's) superb promo!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Jul, 2024Amazon sells this Bose SoundLink Flex model at its best price for a limited time
04 Jul, 2024This Walmart deal turned the popular JBL Flip 6 into a best-seller once again
29 Jun, 2024The compact Marshall Emberton II has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon yet again
26 Jun, 2024Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
22 Jun, 2024JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: