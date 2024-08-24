Bose's superior QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale at Prime Day discount and are unmissable

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Every opportunity to save big on a pair of Bose cans is welcomed. After all, Bose may be making some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but its products come with hefty price tags. That's why we're happy to share that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, the company's current top-of-the-line headphones, are still on sale on Amazon.

Yep! The cans are still discounted by $80 (19%) and available at their best price on Amazon. Be sure to act fast, though, as this deal has been available for a few weeks now, and that sweet markdown might become a thing of the past soon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $80 on Amazon!

Treat yourself to a pair of Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $80 off their price on Amazon. They offer amazing sound with top-tier ANC and have features such as Spatial Audio and head-tracking. Don't waste time and save now while you can!
$80 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that $80 may not seem like a huge price cut to some; however, it's actually a pretty significant reduction, given that the headphones rarely receive discounts larger than $50. So, it's indeed crucial to capitalize while you can, as these fellas are unmissable at their current price.

As Bose's flagship cans, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra sound incredible out of the box. They even support head tracking and Immersive audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional. Additionally, the headphones support the Bose Music app, which comes with its own EQ, letting you enjoy an even more tailored listening experience.

Of course, the headphones also pack top-tier ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs in peace. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Though they are incredible in terms of style and audio capabilities, the headphones have one significant drawback — they don't boast an official dust and water resistance rating. Nonetheless, they are worth every penny, so if this isn't an issue for you, we suggest treating yourself to a pair now before the offer expires.
