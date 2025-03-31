Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

It's not too late to grab the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds at their lowest price ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.
While Amazon's Spring Sale is almost at its end, it's still not too late to enhance your listening for less with a pair of top-quality earbuds. In fact, you can save quite a sum not just on any earphones, but on some of the best earbuds money can buy right now.

For instance, the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra are still selling at a generous 27% discount, slashing $80 off their usual cost on Amazon. This lets you nab a pair for just under $220, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these fellas. On top of that, all color options are available at this price, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save: $80!

$80 off (27%)
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are available at their lowest price, now going for just under $220—saving you $80. These top-tier earphones deliver exceptional sound and industry-leading ANC, making them one of the best picks out there. Don’t wait—grab a pair for less while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon
 

Keep in mind that this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for a few weeks now. Nevertheless, it's definitely worth taking advantage of, and we suggest you act fast since there's no telling when it might expire.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are Bose's current flagship wireless earphones. So, it's no surprise that they deliver rich sound with head-tracking and Immersive Audio support, making the audio feel three-dimensional. In addition, they feature Bose's industry-leading ANC, offering unparalleled noise-cancellation that silences the entire world. This lets you enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience.

Their battery life is also pretty great, offering up to four hours of playtime with Immersive Audio turned on and up to six hours with it turned off. On top of that, the earbuds support fast charging, with a quick 20-minute charge providing up to two hours of additional playback.

So, yeah! You won't have buyer's remorse when going for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, especially right now when they are selling at their lowest price on Amazon. Therefore, don't waste any more time and grab a pair for less now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true
The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless