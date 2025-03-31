It's not too late to grab the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds at their lowest price ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While Amazon's Spring Sale is almost at its end, it's still not too late to enhance your listening for less with a pair of top-quality earbuds. In fact, you can save quite a sum not just on any earphones, but on some of the best earbuds money can buy right now.
For instance, the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra are still selling at a generous 27% discount, slashing $80 off their usual cost on Amazon. This lets you nab a pair for just under $220, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these fellas. On top of that, all color options are available at this price, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste.
Keep in mind that this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for a few weeks now. Nevertheless, it's definitely worth taking advantage of, and we suggest you act fast since there's no telling when it might expire.
The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are Bose's current flagship wireless earphones. So, it's no surprise that they deliver rich sound with head-tracking and Immersive Audio support, making the audio feel three-dimensional. In addition, they feature Bose's industry-leading ANC, offering unparalleled noise-cancellation that silences the entire world. This lets you enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience.
So, yeah! You won't have buyer's remorse when going for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, especially right now when they are selling at their lowest price on Amazon. Therefore, don't waste any more time and grab a pair for less now!
For instance, the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra are still selling at a generous 27% discount, slashing $80 off their usual cost on Amazon. This lets you nab a pair for just under $220, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these fellas. On top of that, all color options are available at this price, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste.
Keep in mind that this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for a few weeks now. Nevertheless, it's definitely worth taking advantage of, and we suggest you act fast since there's no telling when it might expire.
The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are Bose's current flagship wireless earphones. So, it's no surprise that they deliver rich sound with head-tracking and Immersive Audio support, making the audio feel three-dimensional. In addition, they feature Bose's industry-leading ANC, offering unparalleled noise-cancellation that silences the entire world. This lets you enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience.
Their battery life is also pretty great, offering up to four hours of playtime with Immersive Audio turned on and up to six hours with it turned off. On top of that, the earbuds support fast charging, with a quick 20-minute charge providing up to two hours of additional playback.
So, yeah! You won't have buyer's remorse when going for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, especially right now when they are selling at their lowest price on Amazon. Therefore, don't waste any more time and grab a pair for less now!
Things that are NOT allowed: